A new video has emerged online following the death of singer Mohbad and why his head was bent inside his coffin

In the viral clip, Mohbad’s father was seen looking on as a woman who sat beside him explained how pastors were responsible for the late singer’s bent head

The trending video caused a huge stir on social media as many netizens raised questions and shared hot takes

The death of talented singer Mohbad has continued to raise controversies online, especially because of how he was placed in his coffin.

Recall that photos and videos had made the rounds of the deceased singer with his neck bent inside his coffin.

Woman explains how Mohbad's neck got bent in his coffin. Photos: @officialbukky_majek, @iammohbad

In a new development, a video has now surfaced online showing the music star’s father present as a woman explained the reason for his bent neck.

The video which was taken at Mohbad’s father’s residence showed him looking on as the woman revealed that pastors were the one who made the late singer’s neck bend.

According to her, the pastors in church raised the singer’s head to pour anointing oil on it like they usually do in Cherubim churches. The woman explained further that the singer’s head bent when the pastors dropped it back.

The interviewer behind the camera then told the woman that everybody knows that dead people usually become stiff after they pass on. To that, she replied that it’s not all dead bodies that get stiff like that.

See the video below:

Video of woman explaining how pastors made Mohbad’s neck bend causes stir

The video of the woman’s explanation on how Mohbad’s neck got to be bent inside his coffin caused a huge stir online. Some netizens said the woman needs to be invited for questioning.

Read some of their comments below:

Man claiming to be Mohbad's brother explains his bent neck

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that a young man claiming to be Mohbad's brother caused a buzz with his revelations about why the deceased was buried with a bent neck.

In the viral video, the unidentified young man claimed he was connected to the deceased and proceeded to clear the air on the controversies surrounding Mohbad’s burial.

In the video shared by Mediagist, the young man claimed his father allegedly gave somebody money to buy a casket, but he didn’t purchase the right size.

Source: Legit.ng