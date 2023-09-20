A video of a young man claiming to be the late singer Mohbad's brother is trending on social media

In the video, the young man gave a reason Mohbad's neck was bent in his casket before he was buried

The young man claimed their father said the casket used in burying the singer was not his size

A young man claiming to be the late singer Mohbad's brother has caused a buzz with his revelations about why the deceased was buried with a bent neck.

In the viral video, the unidentified young man claimed he was connected to the deceased and proceeded to clear the air on the controversies surrounding Mohbad’s burial.

Man says Mohbad's head was bent because of his casket size. Credit: @iammohbad

In the video shared by Mediagist, the young man claimed his father allegedly gave somebody money to buy a casket, but he didn’t purchase the right size.

He said in the video:

“Hello guys I am Mohbad’s brother. I have been seeing many comments on social media asking why was his neck bent. Actually my dad gave somebody money to buy a casket and he didn’t buy the right size so we just buried him like that.”

Watch the video below:

This is coming after a man had also given a reason why Mohbad's neck was bent.

Netizens react as Mohbad's supposed brother shares why his neck was bent

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. See them below:

the_black_dorian_grey:

"See your face like “buried him like that."

afunmisexysteal:

"Na step mother were know care son this one go be."

odi_official____:

"Ok we have heard you, Now can you tell us why his name was bent like that ?"

key.usoro:

"Them no dey return casket go change am for the right one? Mumu oshi."

timzzy_di_guan_:

"No think anything the person chop your papa money."

