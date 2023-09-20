Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and other celebrities have continued to show interest in getting justice for Mohbad

The movie star, Foluke Daramola, Kiekie and others were seen at the commissioner of police’s office

Iyabo explained that the CP asked them to come to his office after their planned peaceful walk for Mohbad was cancelled

Following the death of top Nigerian singer Mohbad and the controversies surrounding it, actresses Iyabo Ojo, Foluke Daramola, Kiekie, and others have visited the commissioner of police’s office.

After Mohbad passed on at the young age of 27 on September 12, 2023, many Nigerians clamoured for him to get justice after disturbing videos of how he was bullied, allegedly by his former record label, went viral.

Iyabo Ojo and others visited the commissioner of police over Mohbad's death. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Iyabo updated fans on her official Instagram page that since their peaceful walk for Mohbad, scheduled on September 19, was cancelled, the commissioner of police asked them to come and discuss the case in his office.

The actress was seen with her colleague Foluke Daramola and skit maker Kiekie, alongside many others as they all wore t-shirts with the words ‘Justice for Mohbad’ written on them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Iyabo, who has been very active in the Mohbad case, assured her fans that they would be updated on the proceedings of the meeting on her page. She encouraged them to drop any questions they had for the police in her comment section.

See her video below:

See another video of the meeting with the police below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo, others visit police over Mohbad’s death

The step taken by Iyabo Ojo and her colleagues over Mohbad’s death was greatly commended by netizens. Many others also shared their questions for the police.

Read some of their comments below:

the_belle_tiwa:

“As we are seeking justice for Mohbad, please let’s not forget to look for that guy that first made a video in a car with him. Who was the guy? Where did he take him to? Who told him he’s dead? Which doctor declare him dead because a nurse cannot declare someone dead.

We all need to look for that particular guy. That guy needs to be questioned. Who is he?”

maasoroju:

“First of all, Mohbad's dad betrayed his son and made it easy for dem marlians to get him. He’s not a father .”

theella_space:

“Well done Mama. You’re a true mother. I hope they exhume his body soon..I no know which documents dem wan sign again.”

victoriainyama:

“Name of hospital, who administered injection, name of injection? What was he being treated for? Why such fast burial.”

bhollar_3ts:

“Please ask about the hospital he was treated, what injection they gave him, how long was he treated for. Who were with when the fight started, which doctor pronounced him dead, was any checks done like HR, RR..the guy that shouted he was dead who told him, how many doctors concluded the death, and the certificate of dead, why was he buried early despite the circumstances surrounding his death, the father needs to answer this..”

motola07:

“Mama... when you need 10 to stand for you, 100 would in Jesus name. Thank you for picking this battle as yours.”

king_emii_:

“If this woman contest for president if she no won na be say them rig am. send love from Scotland the world is watching.”

january_of_lagos:

“Well done strong women But my question is where are all the men in the music and nollywood industry????”

Iam__aduke:

“Well done sis God bless all that concerns you ”

cement_mogul:

“Aluta continua.... JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD... FARWELL IMOLE.”

layhinkahimself:

“Youth Ambassador, voice for the voiceless Nigerian.”

officialyetundebakare:

“A Queen for so many reasons.”

Naija__nicki:

“God bless and reward u ma.”

Ex-Marlian Music signee DJ Splash spills messy secrets

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Iyabo Ojo visited ex-Marlian Music signee, DJ Splash.

The talented disk jockey was seen looking sickly as he recounted how Naira Marley and his boys planned to poison him and later dumped him back with his mother after he stayed with him for a while.

Splash noted that he had decided to leave DJ-ing and venture into music with the hopes of making money to be able to care for his family. The youngster revealed that he made his intentions known to Naira Marley, and the Marlian Records boss was not pleased with it.

Source: Legit.ng