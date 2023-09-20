A Nigerian man has made a public revelation about a dream he had about the late Nigerian singer Mohbad

In a video shared online, the man discussed the circumstances surrounding his dream and why he felt compelled to share it

Netizens have offered various reactions to the man's video, with many claiming that they haven't been able to sleep

A light-skinned Nigerian man has shared a dream he had about the late Nigerian singer Mohbad Imole.

According to him, he tried to avoid speaking up but felt compelled to share the dream due to its significance.

Man shares dream he had about late Mohbad Photo credit: @AkPraiseMedia/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Dreamer shares rare encounter with Mohbad in church

According to the man's account, the dream occurred in a church he was born in, St. Peter's in Warri, Delta State.

In the dream, he found himself in the church's car park, reminiscing about where he used to play with his friend.

According to him, it was during that moment he saw Mohbad nearby.

A tearful encounter

The man described being alone with Mohbad in the dream, with the singer visibly distraught and shedding tears.

He also noted that the singer's last words to him were lamentations of being alone in the world with no trust and good friends to open up to.

He said in part:

“Normally, I wouldn’t want to do this because I try to avoid anything that’ll make me look like I’m trying to chase clout but the circumstances surrounding this video I’m making is the reason why I have to make it.

"So last night, I had a dream and in that dream, Mohbad the musician who just died appeared to me. The setting was like I was in a church I was born, St. Peter’s in Warri Delta State.

"It was as if I was in that church and there’s a place I used to play with my friend in the car park and so Mohbad came and stood there. It was just me and him, I was the the only person around and then, this young man was crying.”

Reactions as man shares his dream about late Mohbad

Netizens have taken to the video's comments section, offering various interpretations and reactions.

@etschadee01 reacted:

“You no save the boy before he died na now wey e die u come dey see am for dream getat abeg.”

@Johnzinmi said:

“Una don start.”

@Hamlat022 said:

“Na everybody Dey see mohbad me sef see am, shay Una craze ni.”

@evanesce commented:

“Una don dey use una imagination dey chase clout. If I come tell una my own nko? You probably went through X before you slept fgs, or had him on mind.”

@titus2diamond said:

“They don start.”

Girl who predicted Mohbad's death weeps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady painfully mourned the demise of the late singer Mohbad days after he lost his life. She recounted a dream about the late singer months before his sudden death.

She earlier revealed that she had a terrible dream where the singer was dead, and she had been praying for him not to die young. The heartbroken lady also shared a screenshot of a post she made in November last year to warn the singer about the dream.

Source: Legit.ng