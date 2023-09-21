Nigerian international sensation Davido made a heartfelt appearance at the candlelight service for the late singer Mohbad

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has finally shown up for the late singer Mohbad's candlelight service.

Davido and his entourage warm hearts with appearance at Mohbad's candlelight

Source: Instagram

Videos and pictures making the rounds online captured the singer and crew as they matched down Lekki phase 1's toll gate in his lush convoy to join others in the procession.

Fans and colleagues hail the Davido

Legit.ng compiled some of the heart-warming reactions below:

__morgan_nn:

"God bless 001 you're a champ."

east_africans:

"Who would have thought after #endsars Naira Marley will be the next person to make Nigerians all around the world protesting asking for Justice? RIP Mohbad your light really refuse to dim."

karetogbeide7:

"OBO dey for everybody ❤️❤️."

tolabeddings:

"OBO is the BEST of them all ❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng