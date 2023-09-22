Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s candlelight procession and tribute has now left some of his fans injured

Videos made the rounds online showing the crowd being dispersed with teargas after they reportedly gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate

The videos has raised mixed feelings online as some netizens argued that the people should have gone home after the candlelight procession

The death of late singer Mohbad led to a candlelight procession and tribute to be organised for him in the evening September 21, 2023.

The candlelight procession which started at 5pm at Lekki Phase 1 gate and ended at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island soon turned chaotic after many of the late singer’s fans refused to go home and converged at the Lekki Toll Gate.

Police use teargas to disperse crowd at Mohbad's candlelight procession. Photos: @iammohbad, @kie_kie, @lindaikejiblogofficial

According to reports, the people had been told to go home at around 8pm when the candlelight procession ended. Media personality and the event MC, @Do2dtun, also went on social media to explain that even though the procession had ended at Muri Okunola park, some ‘overzealous Nigerians’ went to converge at the Lekki Toll Gate.

Not stopping there, Do2dtun went ahead to add that the police was not right to use teargas on the people but that the event had ended and people were supposed to go home.

See the rest of his tweets below:

See videos of the people being dispersed with teargas with some of them sustaining injuries below:

Mixed reactions as police uses teargas to disperse people at Mohbad’s candlelight procession

The viral videos of people getting dispersed with teargas at Mohbad’s candlelight procession was met with mixed reactions online. Some netizens blasted the police for their actions while others blamed the people for not going home.

Read some of their comments below:

stargirl_lifestyle77:

“Honest truth candle night is not a place to party you people should have pray and leave the place in peace but we get carried away with things easily in Nigeria. No distractions please I pray everyone will be home safely.”

akhaino:

“I am not supporting what the Police did, but we like to over do things in this country this is why they never take we youths seriously, all the celebrities must have left by this time , it's a candle nyt for God's sake, it's supposed to be peaceful and not too long. GO HOME.”

royalhugssurprises:

“Lagos is always different .”

temiwrites:

“Don’t let them hijack this one like Endsars. Guys, go home. We don’t want anyone dead. It’s justice we need!”

youngest_coach:

“Let’s be sincere ... it’s candle night not carnival . People should go home by 9pm everything should have ended. I don’t know what they’re still doing there at this time.”

tomiwasage:

“I support the technique to disperse the people. The crowd is overwhelming. And to curtail any unprecedented security breach . Safety of lives first. People can get robbed. Its 11.21pm and I doubt even the organizers envisaged the mammoth crowd. As you’re there for IMOLE, others are there for devious reasons. Make una go house.”

millerluwoye:

“Let’s be honest to ourselves, they have asked people to leave and go home after the candle light was over. If you are a good citizen and you are from a good home, you would leave after the night was over. It’s that simple. Some Nigerians always take good treatment for granted. The government has been nice and welcoming of all things everyone has been asking for, even welcomed the idea of candle light procession on a major motorway like Lekki-Epe Expressway way on a work day evening during peak hour with police presence, but still they had to take advantage and refuse to go home at the time specified time for everyone to disperse. Police is not to be blamed when citizens don’t listen to simple instruction. We just blame the law enforcement and the government all the time. The citizens too have a huge part to play! God bless Nigeria.”

iamchrisbassey:

“Was it suppose to be a protest? When did candlelight turn to blocking lekki till gate? Why do we abuse everything . When we throw blames let's also know what we did wrong . This is the bitter truth.”

kingslyudoh:

“I’m sorry to say this but our youths put so much energy on what is not meant to be a priority,MohBad death is not meant to be a carnival, protest and go home, hoodlums might take over and start looting, dollar is 975, federal government is still paying subsidy, it not a carnival it’s a painful mourning it’s late go home .”

