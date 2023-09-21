Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s death has now given his fans new ways to cope as they continue to mourn him

Just recently, a lookalike of the deceased music star was spotted out in public and the video went viral online

A number of fans gathered round the lookalike as they pleaded with him to sing some of Mohbad’s songs

Late Nigerian singer Mohbad now seems to have brought fame to a young man who looks like him.

In a video making the rounds on social media, a youngster who shares a bit of resemblance with the late music star was spotted out in public.

In the viral video, the Mohbad lookalike was seen chilling with some guys who were in awe of his appearance. Some of them begged him to sing some of Mohbad’s songs.

One of the people behind the camera was heard calling the young man ‘fake Mohbad’ and also saying he is supposed to be a celebrity because of his appearance.

The Mohbad lookalike seemed to be enjoying the attention from others but he did not indulge their request to sing one of the late music star’s songs.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Mohbad lookalike spotted in public

The video of the young man who looks like the late Mohbad caused a huge stir online after it went viral. Some netizens had interesting reactions to the clip. Read some of their comments below:

iamjulieberry:

“What’s his @ biko make we use am dey console ourselves .”

imoleayo958:

“This one nah moh worst.”

victor_livinglarge:

“This one na mohuseless.”

johnson_junior.ty:

“Why Nigeria always have someone to always look like them I wonder if anyone look like me .”

daudanofisat:

“How Dem take resemble? Mtcheew.”

hyunbin__0:

“But he resemble am na .”

simpli_pizzie:

“Mohmad leleyi.”

lizanjell__hairline:

“Our MohBad no dey smo*k anything!”

djmims_agbaye:

“Na smoke this one they take do big bons.”

Diaryquin122:

“Mohbad fine pass this one Na haba.”

