The tragic death scandal of Afro-street pop artist Mohbad that rocked the Nigerian music industry continues to stir reactions online

One principal suspect in the case, Sam Larry, who has been accused of assaulting, attacking and having a hand in his death, has fled the country

A viral clip released online by Sam Larry after fleeing the country as he speaks about the death of Mohbad has sparked emotions

Over the last few days, social media has been upheaval over the sudden tragic death of a young singer, Promise Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

However, since the news broke, one person has constantly been named as a prime suspect in what has been alleged to be a murder case, whose name is Sam Larry.

Clips of the music promoter assaulting Mohbad went viral days after the singer's death was announced. He is alleged to have fled the country and is currently in Kenya.

Sam Larry has now broken his silence and released a video on social media absolving himself of having a hand in the young singer's death.

I love Mohbad and can't kill him - Sam Larry says

In the video by Sam Larry, he noted that he had no hand in Mohbad's death. The show promoter also shared in the trending clip that love was all he had for the deceased singer.

He noted even though they had their differences, it wasn't enough ground to kill him.

Sam also spoke about the viral clip of him assaulting Mohbad, noting that it was an old video from 2022.

See how netizens reacted to Sam Larry's clip

However, the reaction from netizens tells that Sam's explanation wasn't accepted. See some comments below:

@adesope_shopsydoo:

"Seee heat."

@morgan_dmw:

"Make dem call Zlatan way be my own brother smh Odeeh I bet you don’t know say evidence dey !!!."

@superwozzy_wg:

"Oloribu come out of your hidden zoo ! Na jail u go rot!!!"

@plato_15:

"We fit get evidence make you still dey explain."

@obaksolo:

"COME OUT OR DROP YOUR LOCATION. THATS ALL I NEED."

@bosa_lee:

"Okay guys he loves mobhad as we all saw in the videos can he come out let’s show him love too."

@cheekychizzyhotboy:

"E reach to explain now e turn bilingual."

@realtberry:

"Wow we are sorry for accusing you wrongly … please come back home .. we need to apologize in person."

@sophy_ats:

"Una dey Stress us wey nor dey understand Yoruba."

@king_hephb:

"Story for the gods smh…"

Sam Larry’s deleted cryptic video before Mohbad’s death surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the socialite was fingered as having a hand in Mohbad's tragic death.

Videos of Sam bragging about how to deal with people who wrong him offline went viral. He deleted the video, but Nigerians have dug out the clip.

The highlight of the video was the moment the socialite reminded whoever he was talking to that it was only in movies that ghosts appear to living beings.

