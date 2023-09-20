Following the death of Mohbad, different revelations and unknown facts have been springing up about the life he lived

A man in a video online showed a house and claimed that the late singer allegedly acquired it for N170m

The man, who seems to be an acquaintance of the late Mohbad, also showed two cars that he reportedly bought to help people

As netizens continue to clamour for justice for late singer Mohbad, some people have been sharing hidden facts about him.

A video online showed the mansion the late singer allegedly acquired for N170m and the two cars he reportedly bought for people.

Mohbad allegedly bought a house and cars Photo credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

According to the man who gave up the information in the video, Mohbad bought the cars to help people who are his clients.

He also showed the singer's car parked outside the gate to the house and lamented about how he was not allowed to enjoy the things he worked for.

Netizens react to news about Mohbad's house

investor_leo._:

"He get house and dem buried am for bush?"

olaweal.th:

"He buy car for people but him papa no get car "

ghl_capalot:

"He own a house but why wasn't he buried in his house ? #juticeformohbad️️"

worldfamousblacklion_:

"He get house and dem buried am for bush , ahhh what a wicked world."

kuwait_4t:

"Maybe the wife no tell them say he get house na."

official_olagodson:

"He own a house? "

rehimatikharia:

"And his Dad is not looking nice ?. "

menser_big4l:

"He didn’t cast himself because of Malians thugs I think "

laurielondon818:

"The comedian said moh said don’t start building when you get money. He couldn’t be stopped so they killed him. His family should be investigated."

sodiqakoredeofficial1:

"Wow! He was so kind in person #imole ❤️"

lengendrysandy:

"That boy was buried alive.... God forbids... God please don't allow my enemies to mourn me..."

Bella Shmurda says he won't pay last respect to Mohbad

Legit.ng earlier reported that as one of Mohbad's closest friends, Bella Shmurda refused to treat the late singer as just another person who passed away.

Bella reacted on social media after Mohbad's team announced plans to have a candlelight procession and tribute concert for him.

The singer put up a post saying he won't join Nigerians to pay last respects to his friend.

Source: Legit.ng