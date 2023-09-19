Some fans of Mohbad have kept to their word and taken to the streets to demand justice for all he suffered before his tragic death

Videos and photos of youths dressed in black, wielding placards in peaceful protest have surfaced on social media

Netizens are shocked at the huge number of youths who have taken it upon themselves to get justice for the late Mohbad

For most fans of the late singer Mohbad and other Nigerians, they will do their best to ensure the late singer gets justice as deserved.

A week after Mohbad's death, after several cries online about getting justice for him, some fans in Abeokuta, Ogun state, have kickstarted a peaceful protest.

Many youths, dressed in black outfits and carrying placards, took over major roads in the state.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the late singer's management announced and shared details of his candlelight procession and tribute concert.

See photos and videos below:

Netizens react to Abeokuta protest

The peaceful protest was a welcome idea to some netizens, others however shared differnet opinions.

Read some comments gathered below:

legit__0031:

"12/09/2023 never forget "

ogapraize:

"If only una channel this energy for the presidential election ‍♂️We Nigerians just do things that doesn’t make sense."

thefirstladyomorewa:

"#imolenaization fun won ni pressure 12/09/23 we can never forget ..A great one left us with loads of messages and scars "

all_da_rumors_are_true:

"Oya make Sam Larry and his escort come out na."

nosakhare_maxwell1:

"This one shows no job for the country "

iam_atkings:

"Wetin foooolish ikorodu people for start, nonsense usellesss people."

yemzybella:

"See crowd."

