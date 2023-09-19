Following the death of his friend, Bella Shmurda has waged war against the act of godfatherism in the entertainment industry and on the streets

The singer vowed to go physical against anyone who moves to him trying to form big brother or godfather to obtain favours

Bella Shmurda says the only time he will pay his last respect to Mohbad is when his oppressors face the law

Beyond demanding justice for his late friend, Bella Shmurda has made a move to protect other vulnerable acts in the entertainment industry.

In one of his recent posts on X, formerly Twitter, the singer made a public call to end the act of godfatherism in the entertainment industry and on the streets.

Bella Shmurda kicks against godfatherism following Mohbad's death. Photo credit: @iammohbad/@BellaShmurda

Source: Instagram

Bella noted that he would personally exchange blows with any godfather or street big brother who tries to obtain favours from him.

He swore on his father's grave and dared anyone willing to try him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The singer wrote:

"Any Godfatherism should stop from now henceforth especially in the entertainment industry nd streets. Any egbon adugbo u go collect like this. This one no be joke. You task me I slap u Ajeh!! I swear on my fathers grave try it just try it !!O ma riran wo!!"

In another tweet, Bella Shmurda declared he would not pay any tribute to the late Mohbad until justice is served.

He wrote:

"Until those who oppress him face justice nd sentenced nothing like last respect. Igboro be aware #Justice4Mohbad"

Netizens react to Bella Shmurda's tweets

Bella's tweet raised different reactions in the comment section.

@Tobiloba_O:

"Gbam! Hopefully more top labels with legal funds can flood the Nigerian music industry."

@provii8:

"We need a voice like Bella shmurda! Ruthless, fearless and intelligent! A new hope is here expose them all we dey your back!!! Justice for Mohbad!!"

@OGBdeyforyou:

"If any body put body he go collect "

@FoluboiNg:

"Omo poco Lee no go see anything chop now … jenbi jembe go lean now o."

@CallMeHabeeb:

"Funny how everyone was dump and deaf when Mohbad was harassed by Marlian sha! In a country where we have police in almost every street doing unnecessary stop and search ‍♂️‍♂️"

@Vickey_dSniper:

"Bella, I really appreciate the fact that you’re speaking up,,: but pls, do it with sense, I love you so much and I wouldn’t want you to be another Mohbad."

@RashwalRashwal:

"Bella go later tweet wetin go make police invite am aside Mohbad case... make the guy tweet with caution oooo."

Davido to pay tribute to late Mohbad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido finally spoke about the late singer and how he had been affected by his tragic death.

A post on Mohbad's page by his management announced that a candlelight procession and tribute concert of last respect will be held in Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, September 21.

Reacting to the post, Davido shared it on his Instagram story channel. Putting out his first statement since Mohbad's death, the DMW boss said he would fly back to the country for the event.

Source: Legit.ng