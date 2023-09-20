Popular Nigerian singer Skuki has spoken up about the death of his colleague, Mohbad, on Instagram

Skuki shared a list of seven questions for the police concerning the late singer’s demise

The singer asked what complaint took Mohbad to the hospital, which person his corpse was released to and more

Nigerian singer Mohbad’s death has led to another musician, Skuki, asking the police some tough questions.

Recall that since the music star died on September 12 at the young age of 27, many Nigerians have been clamouring for answers as they point accusing fingers at his former label boss, Naira Marley.

Singer Skuki asked the police some important questions about how Mohbad died. Photos: @iammohbad, @skukipeeshaun

Now that the Nigerian police are involved, singer Skuki posted seven important questions to them on his page to help with the investigation.

The Pass The Agbara crooner asked questions about what complaints led the deceased to the hospital, the name of the hospital he was taken to, who attended to him, the doctor that pronounced him dead, his death certificate stating the cause of his demise and more.

Skuki wrote in part:

“1)What pain or discomfort did Mobahd complain of, that made his friends take him to the hospital?

2)What is the name of the hospital he was taken to?

3)Upon arriving at the hospital, who was the medical personnel (nurse or doctor) that attended to him?

4)What injection or tablets was he given while at the hospital and why?

5)Which senior doctor came in to pronounce him dead & what was the observation of that senior doctor at the time of Mobahd’s passing?

6)When someone dies, the hospital has to issue a medical certificate stating the CAUSE OF DEATH. Where is this certificate? Which doctor signed it?

7)Who was Mobhad's body handed to & what was the relationship this person said they had with him?”

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Skuki asks police questions about Mohbad’s death

The questions Skuki posed to the police to help give Nigerians clarity on Mohbad’s death were met with reactions from his online followers. Many of them commended him for asking the right questions.

Read some of their comments below:

thee_akin:

“Good questions so painful.”

_miracle.godfrey:

“His Father's account statements shouldn't be left out ehhhh.”

lacici_:

“This !!!!!!! Because if he wasn’t pronounced dead from the hospital whoever took his body and the people that buried him must have intentionally broken his neck ( from the evidence online ) before placing him in that coffin , to make sure he was dead dead , cos that part I don’t understand why do you have to break or bend a dead body’s neck when you can get an appropriate coffin , and why the rush in burying him in the first place ???”

__oluwabukolami:

“Who was that guy shouting Mohbad is dead and the other 2 guys in the car were so relaxed?”

beingdayrin:

“This is the question I’ve been asking too. They said he walked into the hospital himself. Who was with him? Who declared him dead? Who gave him injection? The guy that made the video of his body in his car, where did he get the body from? Where did he take the body to?”

moe_babanla:

“You are lowkey still missing the point,I mean no matter what kills that boy or the hospital he was carried too, the marlians are the number 1 factor of his death then the rest can follow, they are not going to escape this, not at all..”

_lara_mi:

“Ha God bless you for these questions which hospital was he pronounced dead .”

cokeboygram1:

“A lot of questions that I had also asked myself too! Because while we trying to scapegoat someone we need those questions amongst all answered! RIP IMOLE .”

Mohbad's father reveals why he hurriedly buried singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, explained why his late son was hurriedly buried in a 'rough' location.

Recall that Mohbad’s burial site, located beside a cassava farm, had raised a series of complaints from Nigerians who felt it was not befitting for a celebrity.

In a video posted on Instagram by @temilolasobola and spotted by Legit.ng, Mohbad’s father explained that in Yoruba land, such a corpse cannot be kept for long because he died young.

