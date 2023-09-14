In the wake of the untimely passing of Nigerian singer Mohbad, fans are unwavering in their pursuit for justice, following rushed the hurried burial arrangements

A petition was formally submitted to the Nigerian police on June 25, 2023, advocating for the protection of the late singer's life and assets

This was a result of the alleged altercation the singer had with Sam Larry at the scene where he shot his most recent music video

The sudden death of Nigerian fast-rising talent Mohbad has continued to be the trend of the day, as fans seek every possible means to seek justice for the 27-year-old deceased.

Late Nigerian Singer, Mohbad, in June, filed a petition to the Nigerian Police Force seeking protection for his life and properties

Legit.ng reported that a video captured one of the moments Sam Larry and his group interrupted the singer's video shoot while threatening to hurt him.

The petition written to the Nigerian Police screamed for desperate help in the face of danger and uncertainty.

It read in part: "On June 25, 2023, while having a video shoot with another artist by name Zlatan Ibile, the above-mentioned persons numbering about fifteen led by Samlarry Elegushi invaded the premises with dangerous arms such as guns, cutlasses etc. where I was shooting video and scattered the whole process of the shooting, damaged the equipment I was using for the shooting valued about Five Million Naira and started threatening my life which in the process they became violent and assaulted me which I sustained injuries but narrowly escaped."

See the petition below:

Mohbad's petition against Sam Larry's assault sparks reactions

Netizens were triggered once more to know that the deceased fought mercilessly to survive and live freely.

See their comments below:

daddydobia:

"They just built zero credibility for that dude Larry in the industry by hyping his name. Glad that artists like Davido, Burna don’t do such…now he thinks he’s something and can do anyhow."

lanreadediwura:

"And the police should come out and tell what they did in respect to this."

"kbronz_omonla:

"What did he ever do to you people? Eyin naa ma bimo ke!."

chocolata0029:

"It’s not fair….this boy actually cried out yet ABSOLUTELY NOTHING was done to save his life…..he really really fought to stay alive..,I honestly wish he’s in a better place now…"

tenovertenautos:

"The last paragraph .. they still couldn’t save his life. Normal naija for u."

belleza_ng:

"Me ehn, I am particular about why the Family refused a Autopsy and just laid this guy 6feet!!!! When there are suspicious grounds surrounding a young chaps demise, should they not find out what happened? It is not as if he is a Muslim or anything. They were in so much hurry that when they couldn't find his Coffin size, they squeezed him in and bent his neck. This are questions we should be asking."

Cubana Chiefpriest shares videos of Mohbad’s last show

Cubana Chiefpriest joined the list of top personalities to mourn the passing of the upcoming star Mohbad.

The socialite took to social media to reminisce on the last moments he shared with the musician at his just concluded show in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Sharing videos and pictures of their good time at his concert, Chiefpriest spoke on the painful mystery of life and death while expressing shock at the viral news.

