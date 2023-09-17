As many Nigerians continue to mourn singer Mohbad's death, one of the heated topics has been about music labels and their former signees

Following Mohbad's death, popular singers like YBNL Princess Temmie Ovwasa, Cynthia Morgan, among others, have also called out their former labels while detailing their sad experiences

In a conversation with Legit.ng's Olumide Alake, Emperor Phemz, an upcoming singer, shared his opinion about the music labels-artists relationship in Nigeria

The death of singer Mohbad, who was once signed to Naira Marley's Marlian label, has stirred different controversies and rumours about the music on social media.

One of the heated discussions online has been an issue between music labels and their former signees.

Upcoming singer says most artists don't have a say in their label. Credit: @iammobbad @i_amphemz

Source: Instagram

While the likes of Wizkid and Kizz Daniels are among the handful who achieved success after exiting their previous labels; EME and Flyboy Inc, respectively, the same can't be said about others who struggled to shine after their exit.

Legit.ng recall reporting that YBNL Princess Temmi Ovwasa called out her former label boss Olamide and his wife as she detailed her sad experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Upcoming singer speaks about Nigerian music labels-artists relationship

In a chat with Legit.ng, Emperor Phemz said the Nigerian music industry is more of an apprenticeship.

He said:

"It's more of an apprenticeship rather than an actual contract held on the basis of an artiste, having something to offer the label.

In most cases, any artiste leaving his/her record label over the slightest issue, is on the verge of losing relevance; as the artiste would be blacklisted and no Top A Movie Director would wanna work with the so called artiste.

The increase in charge wey the Director go give sef go dey outrageous for him to back out and if the artiste is liquid, you'll hear things like 'Go And Beg So so so'"

Artists don't have freewill

Phemz also spoke on the need for artists to have a say.

"An artiste signed on to a label should also have a say. If you talk or do too much, you'd be laid back and focus will be shifted to another artiste asap hence my stance that it's more of ' a boss and apprentice' stuff and not 'label boss and artiste'. No free will again, as most of these label bosses are into different groups."

According to Phemz, music labels in the Western world are in a different group.

He said:

"A label boss won't be too concerned of the artiste's drama if they're still generating money from the said artiste. For them, Ego (meaning money in igbo language) is key While over here, na Ego - self importance dey is what they are after."

Cynthia Morgan says Jude Okoye can't look her eyeball to eyeball

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Cynthia Morgan shared her experience with her former record label, Northside Music, owned by Jude Okoye.

Cynthia claimed they bought her a house and car, including putting her on an allowance.

According to the singer, it was all a cover-up, as she stated that the label said many hurtful things to her off-camera that made her give up on humanity.

Source: Legit.ng