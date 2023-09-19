Youths from the Ikorodu community took it upon themselves to safeguard Mohbad's graveyard against any unforeseen intrusion

Recall that the assistant Commissioner of Police Saheed Kassim and his team are to exhume the singer's remains on September 19

In reaction to the new development, the devoted youths of Mohbad's hometown perform their duty one more time for the deceased as they wait for police authorities to arrive

The vibrant youths of Ikorodu community have surrounded the graveyard of Mohbad against any form of illegal invasion.

Legit.ng reported that the team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Saheed Kassim is expected to, among other things, exhume Mohbad's body and conduct autopsy, toxicology and histology tests on it.

Ikorodu youths safeguard Mohbad's grave while they wait for police officers to arrive Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In that regard, the youths of the community where the late singer grew and was also laid to rest, have taken it as their mandate to safeguard the graveyard while they wait for the police authorities to arrive.

The graveyard is being monitored overnight by some members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), members of the Community Development Association (CDA), and Onyabo Vigilante Group in the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The team of young men is led by Mr. Rasheed, as reported by to Mr. Olalekan Monsuru, popularly known as "Rado".

See video of Ikorodu youths around Mohbad's grave

More videos of Mohbad's grave

See statement from Ikorodu youths

Heartwarming videos from Mohbad’s son’s naming ceremony trends

Lovely and goofy videos of late Nigerian singer Mobhad's son's naming ceremony made their way to the internet.

Recall Legit.ng previously reported that the deceased's father claimed his son used thrift savings (Ajo) to hold his grandson's naming ceremony.

The beautiful occasion was attended by Mohbad's friends and colleagues, including Bella Shmurda, Small Doctor, and Bad Boy Timz.

Justice for Mohbad: ID Cabasa, OAP clamour for late singer’s dad’s arrest

Ace Nigerian record producer ID Cabasa and veteran radio presenter Oriyomi Hamzat expressed outrage over late singer Mohbad's quick burial.

The music executive noted that the police should have detained Naira Marley and the deceased's father for questioning about the tragic incident.

ID Cabasa questioned Mohbad's swift burial, noting that the artist was a Christian, but his family appeared to adhere to Muslim customs.

Source: Legit.ng