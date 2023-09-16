Mohbad's father, in a trending video, has said the only property Mohbad had was a landed property, which was in his son's name

He said the singer never bought a block, adding that the money used for Mohbad's child's naming ceremony was through a thrift collection

The viral video has sparked reactions on social media, with some netizens criticising Mohbad's dad over his comments

Another video of Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, speaking about the late singer has sparked massive reactions on social media.

In the trending video, Mohbad's dad shared how he tried hard to get money from the former Marlian signee to buy blocks for his (Mohbad) land to have a structure on it.

The singer's dad, who said Mohbad never bought a block, said the former Marlian signee purchased the land he was buried on in his son's name.

Mohbad's dad says singer never bought a block. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's dad also revealed the singer was so broke that he used thrift contribution (Ajo) to organise his child’s naming ceremony!

Netizens react as Mohbad's dad speaks about singer

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

seunfunmiyetunde:

"The only thing this man is concerned about is property !!! Ffs!"

lyhart_1:

"Ahhhh see Wetin a feather dey talk ? Omo you’re not a father sorry so say ."

queen_aza4:

"Why this man they emphasize of his son property bayi… una sha Dey look for means on how una go shift the matter for the wife head abi…"

sheisbrownsugar12_:

"Maybe he does not want to give him."

hypediva_zeeynee:

"This man isn’t his father. Period ✌️ If he still has mother on earth Omoh This man talks too much I believe the man knows more to his demise ."

houseofphreedahbodycare:

"Una never no anytin is better you do your WILL if you hav a child or children wetin family go do to your property and your kids Shock will catch you in your grave." Wat is jegun? Mohbad has a child awon nuisance father."

Mohbad's dad reacts to claims about his death

Meanwhile. Legit.ng reported that Mohbad’s dad, Joseph Aloba, reacted to rumours about Naira Marley being linked to the singer's death.

Mohbad's dad said no one could link Naira Marley to his son's death as the Marlian boss was absent when he died.

Reacting, a netizen said:

"E be like say this man self collect money for this guy death."

