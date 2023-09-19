Lagos State Police Command has constituted a special investigation team to engage in the exhuming of Mohbad's body for autopsy

The Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, who disclosed this said the committee will also visit some crime scenes, and past records to help in their investigation

CP Owohunwa made this known while addressing newsmen in the presence of Mohbad's father, aunty and grandmother

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, said the command has constituted a special investigation team to exhume and conduct an autopsy on the body of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

He said the decision to set up the committee is based on the police's preliminary review of all facts, allegations and insinuations both in the social media and cause of interaction with some strategic elements linked to the incident.

Police to exhume Mohbad's body for autopsy Photo Credits: Nigeria Police Force/@iammohbad

Source: UGC

Police to exhume Mohbad's body for autopsy

As reported by AIT, Owohunwa said the police found that there was a good ground to open a case of homic*de.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He added that the investigation team will engage in exhuming the body and conduct an autopsy on the body of the deceased.

The Police commissioner added that the team will also visit crime scenes, hospitals and past records that might be vital in establishing the facts.

“We have seen a lot on social media, videos, allegations, now we are getting to the practical.

“The team will engage in the exhumation, autopsy, visit to the crime scenes, hospitals and past records that might be vital in establishing the facts.

Police reveal plan on how to probe Mohbad’s death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force has revealed the plan on how it would probe the circumstances behind the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, said the police would interrogate as many people as possible.

Adejobi stated this via his handle on X (formerly Twitter), @Princemoye1, on Tuesday morning, September 19.

Mohbad’s Death: Sanwo-Olu, Oba Elegushi disown Sam Larry, Naira Marley

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has revealed what Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the monarch of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Saheed Ademola Elegush, told the police command singer Naira Marley and his ally, Sam Larry.

Hundeyin said Sanwo-Olu and Oba Elegushi denied having any affiliations with Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

Source: Legit.ng