Touching videos from the late Nigerian singer Mohbad's son's naming ceremony have surfaced online

Legit.ng broke the news that the singer's father had asserted that contributed funds were used to organize the event

The emotional scenes captured in the viral clips resonated deeply with netizens, eliciting strong, heated reactions against the late singer's father

Lovely goofy videos of late Nigerian singer Mobhad's son's naming ceremony have made their way to the internet.

Recall Legit.ng previously reported that the deceased father claimed that his son used contributed money (Ajo) to hold his grandson's naming ceremony.

Videos from late singer Mohbad's son's naming ceremony sparks reactions

Source: Instagram

On that note, the viral clips from the emotional moment melted the hearts of many, as they bashed the late singer's daddy for making such a statement towards him.

The beautiful occasion was attended by Mobad's friends and colleagues, including Bella Shmurda, Small Doctor, and Badboytems.

One of the clips saw the departed soul hyper-elated, as he danced with his closest friend, Bella, which kept the guests cheering.

Netizens react to Mohbad's sons' naming ceremony

Many who came across the video were disgusted by the late singer's comment, while they admired the way his friends stood with him till the end.

kadie.c:

"Why e lie daddy say den borrow money do naming ceremony?"

ogapolee_:

"Same people wen them kill and still join them dey post RIP see life na only your self u trust ooh even your self too u no felt still trust am finish toofake love everywhere god."

endowedfunso:

"Shey na the naming Mobad papa say Dem borrow money do be this? Baba yee ti yaa werey."

big_barbra:

"Plss they should exhumed his body asap Plss I believe his still alive ."

akujiobi_1:

"Seeing how cool he is. It makes my think."

sleemsizzy:

"That useless baba come say them borrow ajo money run this party very weak father ,,,,please that man need to be investigate edakun ."

bahmi01_:

"Make dem go arrest that Mohbad papa!! Shebi na naming e talk sey dem borrow money do be this? ‍♂️"

Nigerians drags Pocolee for delaying to take a stand on Mohbad's death

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian dancer Iweh Pascal Odinaka, best known as Poco Lee, has been slammed online for his long overdue silence on Mohbad's death.

The dancer only waded into the controversial issue after Bella Shmurda's official statement.

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer and songwriter Bella Shmurda called for the quick action of the Nigerian government and police if they didn't want to bear the mayhem following Mohbad's death.

Source: Legit.ng