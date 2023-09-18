Days after Mohbad's death, his colleagues in the entertainment industry have come out in droves to mourn him

Popular singer Oxlade shared a screenshot of his conversation with the late Mohbad and he has earned backlash over it

A proper look into the chat labelled Mohbad's Instagram account as a restricted one, and netizens queried the fake love

While other Nigerian celebrities are getting commended for speaking up and demanding justice for late singer Mohbad, Oxlade has been dragged online.

Like many others, the Kulosa crooner, shared a screenshot of his conversation with the late singer hailing him over his amazing voice.

Netizens noticed Oxlade's Instagram account labelled Mohbad's as a restricted one and different reactions have followed.

Even though the singer deleted that particular screenshot and left the others, apparently lifting the restriction, it went viral on social media.

Netizens react to Oxlade's post

A lot of people found it amusing that Oxlade had the audacity to publicly mourn Mohbad despite restricting his account.

khalif__xyz:

"Mohbad spirit too strong… he just Dey expose all of them fake love nigahs."

l.tobiloba:

"There’s so much fake love in the industry. A very useless person, only to spit on kpekus he knows. Olobuku."

beccaszn:

"Fake love too much for this una industry."

lizzyofvalor:

"na this country classism use yansh touch ground,all of una Dey struggle like me o,yet you no rate ur fellow artist,acct restricted cos you didn’t see him as ur type,una no just like each other for the music industry,would be better if you just kept the same restricted energy than this embarrassment u gave yourself."

thedeltabeauty:

"Chaiii fake industry."

glitz_farms:

"See oxlade ooo not your fault sha, na death I blame."

onohmeh:

"Omo and I likeed oxlade o! Fake love."

qavah.w.uyi:

" it backfired! Mohbad, your spirit is rugged! We will always love you."

drinksncoshop:

"Upcoming dey restrict who get talent pass am kwa,what a world."

