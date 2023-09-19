Days after Mohbad's death, Nigerians are still hurt, and the demand for justice for the late singer is louder than ever

Mohbad's management has released their plan to have a candlelight procession and tribute concert in his honour

The late singer's closest friend, Bella Shmurda has revealed he won't join Nigerians in paying last respects to Mohbad

As one of Mohbad's closest friends, Bella Shmurda has refused to treat the late singer as just another person who passed away.

Bella reacted on social media after Mohbad's team announced plans to have a candlelight procession and tribute concert for him.

Bella Shmurda says he won't pay last respect to Mohbad Photo credit: @iammohbad/@BellaShmurda

Source: Instagram

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the singer put up a post saying he won't join Nigerians to pay last respect to his friend.

According to him, Mohbad lives on for life.

Bella Shmurda wrote:

"Badman will never rest. King of south nd the west…I won’t pay any last respect because you still live 4L❤️"

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to Bella Shmurda's post

Many Nigerians are impressed about how much of a good friend the singer is even though he friend is no more.

Read some comments sighted below:

@Jibsman1:

"This guy is really hurt by this sad event. I still need someone close to mohbad to say something about what led to his death, some people were with him at the time of death, why haven't they shed light on what really happened."

@ManLikeBright:

"Thank you Bella, na man you be."

@ybnl_bwoy:

"His body and soul will always be with you egbon."

@trendwithola:

"Na man you be bro. We dey with you. #JusticeForMohbad."

@lifeofolaa:

"I hope Mohbad finds PEACE again ️"

@Xperience_Snr:

"The soul of the innocent and a good man lives with us forever."

@Mayorstilldey4u:

"True friend. Bella."

@SnehQueenBee:

"Jah protect you Bella. Justice will prevail. "

@Debbybruno3:

"God will stand for you and yours the way you stood and still stand for Mohbad. You are a friend everyone should have in their corner ❤️"

Davido speaks on Mohbad's spirit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido reacted to the announcement by Mohbad's management to have a candlelight procession and tribute concert in his honour.

The Unavailable crooner shared the post on his Instagram story channel and added that he would fly back to the country for the event.

In another post, Davido revealed the late Mohbad's spirit is so strong that sleep eluded him.

