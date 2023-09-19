Renowned Nigerian human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) formally called for a thorough inquiry into the untimely death of Afrobeats sensation Mohbad

Falana's demand came in the wake of the eerie circumstances surrounding Mohbad's demise on September 12, 2023

Expressed through a formal letter addressed to the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State in Ikeja, Falana's request seeks to question the circumstances surrounding this tragic event

Popular Nigerian human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), has demanded an investigation into the death of Afrobeats singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, best known as Mohbad.

Falana made the request after the controversial death of Mohbad, who passed away on September 12, 2023, and was laid to rest the following day.

Femi Falana demands Coroner’s Inquest into Mohbad's death Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The request was stated in a letter from the Falana's chambers to the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State in Ikeja.

Falana stated in the letter that his law firm was aware of Mohbad's "very tragic death" and desired an investigation.

"Be conducted into the cause of death of this young promising musician and make appropriate recommendations pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner's Law 2007, which provides that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his Coroner District is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation".

The request, signed by Folakemi Falana and dated September 18, 2023, added:

"We hereby request Your Lordship to conduct an inquest into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death in Lagos State and we are confident that Your Lordship will accede to our request with utmost urgency."

See the request letter below

Netizens react to Femi Falana's actions on Mohbad's death

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

luchiatelier:

"Way to go cos from my experience no burial holds without a death certificate been issued either from the local government of that jurisdiction or whatever appropriate authorities…so who issued or signed his ? And where is it? For all it’s worth , he was probably buried while still in coma and needed medical help."

wendys_attractions:

"I have waiting for him ooh, thank God, one of the must reputable tough, and assertive SAN has spoken let’s go ."

melody_eury:

"all the light will finally be shed the voices of God are impenetrable God does not sleep justice will be done ."

bhollar_3ts:

"If Rkelly can go down for crimes he committed who is Naira Marley or Sam Larry...I beg #justiceformohbad I have never been so active on ig like this in my life...to say I have never even met him..I just can't let go..I am a mother myself..I don't pray to loose any of my children to bullying which lead to fear and anxiety we moveeee."

