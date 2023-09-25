Popular Nigerian music executive turned politician Banky W weighed in on the current sad incident plaguing the music industry

In an exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, he emphasized the necessity for authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the death of Mohbad

Banky expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic events that led to his untimely death, nd pleaded with the government to do the right thing

Renowned Nigerian music executive turned politician Banky W has addressed the viral issue affecting the music industry at the moment.

In an exclusive interview with BBC, Pidgin spoke on the need for authorities to thoroughly investigate the death of artist Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Banky W mourns Mohbad, clamours justice for him Credit: @bankyw, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Banky W said that the authorities must conduct a thorough inquiry into the young artist's death.

Not stopping there, he expressed sadness over the tragic incidents that led to his death.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The preacher reminded those involved in the investigation to remember that the world's attention is on them to see their outcome.

He also spoke on the National Assembly petitions tribunal decision calling for a supplementary election for the seat of House of Representatives in Eti Osa local government area, which he contested under during the last elections.

See the video below

Netizens react to Banky W's stance on Mohbad's case

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below

horlohorlahdehchristianah:

"You spoke well."

insighteunice:

"Amazing interview, great response. Well-done Banky."

captaindrey_:

"Na the way e dey skip questions for me. Wise man well spoken."

bigbritgernaiiiija2021:

"Same man that stole from Wizkid when he was still coming up ."

abimbsom:

" thanks so much on this."

Nigerian prophet insists on seeing Mohbad's body to wake him up

A Nigerian prophet sparked reactions after making an unbelievable remark about the late singer Mohbad's demise.

In the Instagram video that is now circulating, the cleric audaciously declared that Mohbad could be raised from the dead.

The prophet asserted with confidence that, if given the chance to access the late singer's lifeless body, he could raise Mohbad from the dead and bring him back to life.

Source: Legit.ng