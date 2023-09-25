Mixed reactions have continued to trail the death of popular Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad

The Lagos police have disclosed that they would carry out their investigations thoroughly to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the late singer but there's an update

The Yoruba Council has, however, decided to engage the services of lawyers and offer free services to ensure the late rapper, gets justice

FCT, Abuja - On Monday, September 25, the Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW), disclosed it had assembled a team of lawyers to provide pro bono legal services to assist the family of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

The group also revealed plans to ensure that all steps taken were done in accordance with the rule of law and standard practices.

The president of the council, Oladotun Hassan, made the development known during a press conference held in Abuja on Monday, The Punch reported.

There has been a controversy over the cause of Mohbad’s death, who died on September 12, at age 27, under circumstances yet to be ascertained.

However, Lagos police stressed that authorities will follow laid down protocols, amid calls by several people for certain people to be questioned and the result of Mohbad’s autopsy to be made public.

Speaking about the development at the press conference on Monday, Hassan said:

“The Yoruba Council Worldwide has raised a team of lawyers to provide free legal services to the family of late musical talent, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad."

The council further noted that Mohbad’s popularity has continued to grow more resoundingly and exponentially even in death, adding that he has continued to shake the world to its foundations, SaharaReporters confirmed.

