Renowned Nigerian music producer Samklef stirred ripples in the entertainment industry by shedding light on the untimely death of Mohbad

The music mogul recently disclosed that Mohbad's Canadian Visa was ready on the very day he tragically passed away

His revelation came in a post where he assured fans of an upcoming interactive Instagram Live session later in the day

Popular Nigerian music producer Samklef has sent another round of shockwaves through the entertainment industry, as he addressed the mysteries surrounding the death of the upcoming artist Mohbad.

The music executive recently asserted that the deceased Canadian Visa was released on the same day he passed away, in a post where he promised to interact with fans during an Instagram Live session later in the day.

Mohbad's Canadian visa was cleared the day he died, Samklef alleges Credit: @iammohbad, @samklef

Source: Instagram

The entertainer further added that the circumstances surrounding Imole's death shouldn't be ignored.

He wrote: "Its got deep! Mohbad's Canada Visa came out the same day he died! Will be going live on my other page!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"This matter no fit die like this. It's deeper than what we Dey see. Going live on @samklefmuzik can't use my main page for life for now."

See his post below

Samklef's revelation on Mohbad's visa sparks reactions

The news around his visa clearance an death sparked various questions and worries online.

See people's comments below:

desire_ara:

"I’m sure the killers knows about it. And acted fast ."

theryour:

"God Have Mercy !!!"

esthergbalam:

"Oga I hope no be your belle you dey find because it's not funny at."

omoakin:

"It’s crazy out here."

faith_signature_nails:

#justice 4 Mohbad ."

olayidechakor:

"Thanks for the truth and god will keep protecting you and your heart @samklef ."

Petition filed by late Mohbad to Nigeria Police for protection surfaces

The sudden death of Nigerian fast-rising talent Mohbad has continued to be the trend of the day, as fans follow every possible means to seek justice for the 27-year-old deceased.

A petition was filed on June 25, 2023, requesting protection of the singer's life and property after being attacked by Sam Larry at a music scene, buzzed the internet recently.

The letter written to the Nigerian Police screamed for desperate help in the face of danger and uncertainty.

Source: Legit.ng