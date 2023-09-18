Rema has also joined popular celebrities in the music industry to mourn his late colleague Mohbad

The Calm Down star, however, revealed he was hurt because he never saw a message Mohbad sent to him about one of his songs

Rema's statement has since triggered massive criticisms as many dragged the singer for being classy to his late colleague

As many Nigerians, including celebrities, continue to pen tributes to late singer Mohbad, who passed on at 27, Mavin star Rema has written a sad tribute to his colleague.

On Sunday, September 17, Rema expressed his utmost displeasure over Mohbad's sudden demise, asserting that no one deserved to die like he did.

Rema pen tributes to Mohbad. Credit: @heisrema @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The Calm Down star, however, sparked reactions after he revealed how he didn't see a message Mohbad sent, where the late singer shared how much he liked his song “Peace Of Mind.”

Rema said he didn’t see the message until Mohbad died, adding that it was now too late to reply to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote on his Instastory:

“No one deserves to go like this I’m hurt I never saw your DM You wrote ‘Peace of mind’ was your favorite song Now it’s too late to write vou back. God’s Angels be with you, Rest well King.”

See a screenshot of Rema's Instastory below:

Netizens knock Rema

Many took to social media to drag Rema as they claimed he wouldn't have ignored the message if it was from the likes of Davido, Selena Gomez, among other top stars. See the comments below:

bright___r:

"If na Davido text you, Shay you go ignore?? All these artistes be forming classism for each other ."

chy0msss:

“I never saw your DM “ Is that really necessary? So you can’t write your tribute without including that part ? Mtchewwww, Abeg shift one side."

endylight1:

"You did not see his Dm but you saw Selena Gomez own. Let’s learn to support our own ."

__funkygold:

"Must you even include I never saw your dm? Write your tribute in peace ✌️.Una to dey form classism abeg."

endylight1:

"If you wanna write a tribute please do and leave stories for another day. You didn’t see his Dm but you Selena Gomez own."

Why Cute Abiola wants to reunite Mohbad's parents

Legit.ng previously reported that Cute Abiola revealed he was working on reconciling Mohbad's parents so they could fight for justice together.

As proof, the skit maker put up a video of him with Mohbad's mum, who took to social media to cry out over her son's death.

Abiola also dragged interviewers who spoke with Mohbad's dad.

Source: Legit.ng