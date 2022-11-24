Popular Nigerian singer, Teni, is no doubt enjoying her new figure and she took to social media to flaunt it for the umpteenth time

The music star shared a video of herself whining her new small waist and even likened herself to Shakira

The video soon went viral on social media and netizens had a lot of interesting things to say about it

Talented Nigerian musician, Teni, has continued to show off her new trim stature on social media to the joy of fans.

The formerly plus-sized singer recently lost a lot of weight and she recently showed off her small waist online.

Taking to her official social media page via her Instagram stories, Teni shared a video of herself whining her waist.

Singer Teni whines her new small waist in video, calls herself Shakira. Photos: @tenientertainer

In the clip, the music star was seen standing in front of a mirror and raising her top a bit to expose part of her tummy as she shook her waist.

Teni also likened herself to Colombian singer, Shakira, as she continued to feel herself. See her video and photo below:

Fans react to video of Teni whining her waist, calling herself Shakira

It didn’t take long for the video of Teni feeling herself to make the rounds on social media and fans had a lot to say about it. A number of them seemed impressed by her new figure.

Read some of their comments below:

_husssy:

"It’s the “won gbe” for me "

taasiaa_p:

"She’s now looking young fine and sweet "

empress_ewa:

"She’s so beautiful "

iam_mac_anthony:

"She is doing great honestly"

_odogwu_nwanyi:

"Now she looks her age. So beautiful"

rae_nath:

"Na now the tomboy go start"

abujasexcoach:

"I just lost weight and I have been doing this on my status "

dunmininu.5:

"Tenii giiidem "

Teni reveals she lost 75 pounds without surgery

Popular Nigerian singer, Teni, recently caused a stir on social media over her obvious weight-loss.

The formerly plus sized singer was known for her big stature and she took many by surprise with new photos that showed she had lost weight.

Taking to social media, the music star spoke more on her new look. According to Teni, she lost 75 pounds. Not stopping there, she added that she achieved it without having a surgery.

