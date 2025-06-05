Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has impressed many online after he announced the gift he bought for his daughter Imade

Recall that the father and daughter reunited recently and have been spending moments together

A new video revealed the expensive accessory the singer bought for his child while they were out for a Sushi date

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido is taking his daddy duties seriously following the manner he has been treating his first daughter Imade.

The singer who recently reunited with his first fruit, Imade, has been sharing videos of both of them on outings.

Davido gifts his daughter, Imade an $8k Dior bag. Credit: @imadeadeleke

In a recent clip, the label owner showed off a red Dior handbag he bought for his little girl as he revealed that he bought it for $8k, which is approximately N13m.

Davido went on to ask his daughter to do a twirl as they both did a drip check. Little Imade could be seen stylishly flaunting her latest accessory.

Davido and Imade go on Sushi date

In another clip, the father and daughter were spotted in an expensive restaurant with an array of assorted dishes placed before them.

Imade seemed to be more interested in the tray of Sushi placed in front of her as she asked her father which she would begin with.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Davido and daughter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

vicky_valanchi said:

"He loves her so much."

impromptu_ice wrote:

"Sophia don see bag wey she go Dey rock 😂😂."

merita_baby said:

"Fathers and their first daughter 😍."

mide_cuddlez said:

"David and bags ! He loves his women on quality hand bags .. this is the second bag he his gifting her."

modupe.sosanya.9 wrote:

"She go really know her worth 😍."

emhiest said:

"This is the Imade that I know. I am super happy for her. In due course she will get her relationship with her dad back."

jacintabae779 wrote:

"Imade enjoy your father’s money, you deserve it."

dahcoochiehub said:

"You must love obo oo, even if you’re a hat€r, 😂😂 a great father this man 😍😍 God bless obo!!!"

christyfrancistender said:

"He's a great father, infact he has the most beautiful heart ❤️."

being_mrs_babs said:

"The way he loves his kids👏👏."

bianca.a.aaa wrote:

"Make una rest as una Dey fight for davido love up and down and who davido loves more😂😂😂😂 go and brag about your own love for your family house😂😂😂😂."

callmesasha79 said:

"I don't really like this for her, they can't just have father a daughter moment without paparazzi, I'm sure David is liking this, since he collect this pinkin na so he dey do best father of the year."

iamogbu2 said:

"See how the young lady has been deprived of her birthright for years because mama dey vex. Innocent girl dey suffer for nothing while her siblings were enjoying."

abraham_soter_ said:

"This girl can never grow up to disrespect men because she’s raised in love! She’ll grow up to become a very responsible woman!"

i_nosendyou said:

"The mama go sell that bag."

aw246annette said:

"This is the reason I start liking you davido thank God you are back doing the right thing and not listening to those losers on the Internet."

Davido’s 1st daughter Imade Speechless

Davido and his first child, Imade, brought some unusual sparkle to the timelines recently.

Legit.ng recalls that the father and daughter reunion has left both their fans and netizens gushing over their chemistry.

A new clip showed the moment Imade and her daughter stepped out to see crowd of young individuals waiting to greet them as she reacted to it.

