Nigerian singer Teni has made some revelations as she come hard on some people who were trying to dictate to her on who to help

This comes as Teni has been rendering assistance to some of her fans over the past few days on social media

The singer stressed that no one could teach her how to spend her money as she was out to help others irrespective of tribe and religion

It appears some people are not happy with the assistance Nigerian singer Teni has been rendering to some of her fans over the past few days.

This comes as Teni took to social media to call out those trying to teach her how to spend her money and who to help.

The singer in one of her tweets said Nigeria will get better when people start to see themselves as one.

Teni wrote:

"I’m human first before any tribe, ethnicity, race or nationality.I choose humanity. I’m not blinded by religion either, I believe in God, and he is love. Don’t preach to me if you ain’t got love in your heart. Selfish muhfuckers wanna dictate to me how to spend my money and who to help. You’re part of the problem we’re trying to fight. Fix your self."

Reactions as Teni reveals some people are trying to dictate to her

Many have taken to the comment section to react to the tweets. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

joeswagger14:

", “give your money to this , give it to that” , Queen Teni you have tried Abeg, God bless you, the people you have helped will never forget what you have done for them ."

fasheg6:

"No be them follow you enter studio no be them follow you sign endorsement but na them wan control you or tell you how to spend your money………people funny oo."

Teni promises lady trips to Dubai

Favour can come from anywhere, either online or offline, as a Nigerian lady identified as Ella of Lagos was the centre of attraction after she shared a Tweet about her desire to go overseas.

The lady in her tweet revealed how her trip to the airport had ignited her desire to travel out of the country one day.

On sighting the tweet, Nigerian singer and songwriter Teni Apata, better known as Teni, decided to make the lady’s dream a reality.

