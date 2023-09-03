Popular Nigerian singer, Tekno, has now reacted to BBNaija All Stars’ housemate, Whitemoney’s performance of his song

Whitemoney alongside two other housemates had performed one of Tekno’s songs for a task and the music star was impressed

Taking to Twitter, Tekno revealed that he would take Whitemoney on tour with him and this got fans talking

Talented Nigerian singer, Tekno, has now reacted after BBNaija All Stars’ housemate, Whitemoney, performed his song.

Housemates on the reality TV show recently engaged in a Pepsi sponsored task and they were made to perform songs from different musicians.

Whitemoney was paired up with two of his co-stars, Angel and Cross, to perform Tekno’s song, Duro, and the video of their performance made the rounds online.

BBNaija fans react as Tekno promises to take Whitemoney on tour with him. Photos: @whitemoney_, @teknomiles

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney appeared to be the lead singer of the group while his co-stars doubled as his backup dancers. The video of their performance caught Tekno’s attention after it went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Tekno tweeted about how he would take Whitemoney on tour with him. He wrote:

“You go follow me for tour.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Tekno says Whitemoney would go on tour with him

After Tekno acknowledged Whitemoney’s great performance of his song, the music star’s tweet went viral and raised a series of interesting reactions online. Read some of the comments below:

Quinetoflagos:

“Burna promised neo and Erica video shoot that year‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

Kofokofoshi__leo:

“Techno wan use wm blow back abi I no get.”

Realalayonimi:

“Some people were dragging him yesterday saying it was his fault the lost the wager not knowing he has made 1.8m for just staying in the house for 6 week asides tasks money, free food, no data . “God of WHITEMONEY” .”

mhiz_successf:

“Buh he can’t sing though The tour should be fulfilled o make e no enter audio.”

adaeuna:

“Yesoooo the best performance this night.”

euphe_mya:

“Enjoyed his performance tbh .”

chokolate_muffin:

“No be to Dey promise anyhow o. Better fulfill it when the time comes.”

Dg_gracelikerain:

“Awww white money tried in this performance ❤️.”

________lunchos:

“Same promise to tekno made to ozo and tricky tee in 2020 and never fulfilled Tekno wan use whitemoney sell his newly released album.”

Doyin dances with Biggie's bodyguard during Saturday party

In other BBNaija related news, Legit.ng reported that drunk Doyin was seen on the dancefloor with Big Brother's bodyguard.

In a video from the party that was posted on Doyin’s official Instagram page, the housemate was seen dancing with the bodyguard as 2baba’s African Queen song played in the background.

In the short clip, the bodyguard seemed to be trying to ignore Doyin but she was unmoved by his straight face and kept on dancing with him.

Source: Legit.ng