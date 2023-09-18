Seun Kuti has broken his silence amid his junior colleague Mohbad's death, which has continued to trend online

In a viral video, Seun criticised Nigerians for idolising the gangster lifestyle as he dragged those who said he was scared of Sam Larry

The Afrobeats star also stated that he wouldn't join Nigerians to make anybody the scapegoat over Mohbad's death

Afrobreats singer Seun Kuti has joined many Nigerians in reacting to Mohbad's death.

However, while many, including celebrities, have taken to social media to call for justice over the late singer's death, Seun Kuti said he wouldn't join Nigerians in scapegoating anyone.

Seun Kuti breaks his silence on Mohbad's death. Credit: @bigbirdkuti @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, Seun also dragged Nigerians for idolising gangster lifestyles in the country as he reacted to claims about him being scared of Sam Larry.

The singer, while speaking about Sam Larry, said:

"I don't know such people, you are the ones that elevate them, you follow them on Instagram. I don't know Sam Larry. I have never been in the same circle as him, I have never shared anything with such people. I don't know them.You made them demi-gods."

Seun speaks on the call for justice over Mohbad's death

The singer stated he wouldn't join Nigerians to make anyone a scapegoat, saying they did the same to him.

He wrote in a caption on his Instagram post.

"I am not going to scape goat anyone with you people. You have done it to me, you can do it to anyone and it’s the same set of people running the ‘INTERNET POLICE FORCE,."

Seun also knocked Nigerian singers who flaunt expensive gold chains.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Seun Video

See some of the comments below:

kinggiwa:

"God bless you . This people think they are God on Earth and let not forgot how we the fans made them."

tradeabor:

"One guy said Nigerians no de read, e pain me well well, then I proceeded to say SAY IT AGAIN! Truth they pain but we are daily loosing our minds. Know thy self."

aliu.kehinde007:

"Slapping an officer ‍♂️ of the law no be gangster lifestyle abi???‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

mr_7star:

"How Seun wan take fear Sam Larry person wey look government eye to eye tear ham slap.. The brudda has no fear init..."

Rema pens tribute to Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rema joined his colleagues to express displeasure over Mohbad's sudden demise.

Rema asserted that no one deserved to die like he did as he shared a message Mohbad penned to him, which he could not respond to.

Reacting, someone said:

"If na Davido text you, Shay you go ignore?? All these artistes be forming classism for each other."

