Nigerian singer Portable is not convinced with the growing list of celebrities calling for justice for late singer Mohbad

In a post on his Instagram story, the Zazu crooner urged his fellow celebrities to stop making noise online and get to action on fighting for the deceased

According to Portable, all he needs is the celebrities who are clamouring online to provide 69 lawyers, and he would add his quota

The death of Mohbad has stirred different reactions on social media, with one goal in mind: justice for the bullying he faced before his death.

Popular celebrities like Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, and Bella Shmurda have all taken to social media with a pledge to fight for the late singer.

However, the controversial musician, Portable, is not impressed with the online noise, as he called it; he said seeing Mohbad on people's pages made his head ache.

The Zazu crooner added that if his colleagues truly want justice for the late singer, they should provide 70 lawyers or 69, and he would provide the last lawyer to make it a round figure.

Netizens react to Portable's post

A lot of people expressed surprise that Portable had something good to say about the situation, his good command of English got netizens doubting he made the post himself.

Read comments sighted below:

ayobamirahman76:

"Na true talk na..no actions made yesterday."

jayden_vickyy:

"Portable page but it’s verydarkman handwriting ..But he’s making sense"

mas_cot__:

"Portable and verydarkman are making sense the rest are just creating content and busy growing their page."

aje.entertainment001:

"Waiting una want use 70 lawyer do. Even the Peter Obi way use 100 lawyer na them still day there. They must hear our voice ooo nd mohbad must get justice."

usiomon_emmanuel:

"Sometimes u will just hate portable, then boom out of no where, he will start making sense "

pablogrey001:

"I sabi portable writing no be him "

princetheophiluz:

"The Lawyers wey dem provide to fight for Peter Obi how many case did they win? Lawyers are very easy to hack in this country.. But you can't hack the masses... Let out voices be together and we will get #justiceformohbad."

hopzyrf:

"Den help portable type dis one, no be hin handwriting "

skitsblog:

"They are just screaming justice for mohbad without any action."

Portable reacts to Mohbad's death

Legit.ng earlier reported that as many Nigerians and celebrities mourned singer Mohbad, Street Pop star Portable Zazu, on Wednesday, September 13, encouraged his fans to focus on praying for long life the same way they pray for money.

The controversial singer urged fans to appreciate God for every moment in their lives.

The Zazu singer also appealed to his maker not to let people use his death to promote him and his music.

Source: Legit.ng