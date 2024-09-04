May Edochie's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, spoke on the relationship existing between her former husband, Yul Edocie and their daughter, Danielle

Ugwuonye pointed out the physiological and emotional effect Danielle suffered from experiencing her parents' split

He, however, addressed critics blaming the businesswoman over the teenager's decisions towards the filmmaker

May Edochie's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has touched on an intricate aspect of his client's relationship with her former husband, Yul Edochie, involving their first daughter, Danielle.

In a fiery post on his company's official Instagram account, Ugwuonye discussed Danielle's distorted connection with her father since his misunderstanding with the businesswoman.

May Edochie’s lawyer slammed critics over Danielle's relationship with father Yul. Credit: @mayyul_edochie, @d3forareason, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Ugwuonye passionately refuted accusations, claiming that Danielle's opinions about her father were influenced by her mother.

He carefully pointed out that the teenager witnessed the split in their home, which has led to her resentment toward the filmmaker.

The legal practitioner chastised the naysayers for their efforts to undermine May Edochie, and blame her for her daughter's attitude towards Yul.

He wrote:

"Daniel is now an adult (young adult). She was a senior teenager when her father, Yul Edochie, turned their world upside down and plunged their family into a vortex of unsavoury public and media attention. Danielle is both a witness and a victim of her father's extreme conduct.

"What Yul Edochie did was not just an aberration but a near-total derailment of the destiny of his family. What you did not realize is that when Yul betrayed his wife by engaging in a secret affair with another woman for six years to the point of raising a secret family, it was not just his wife that he betrayed. It was not just his wife that he abandoned.

"He also abandoned and betrayed his children, including Danielle. At her age, Danielle was in a good enough position to personally and directly absorb the shock and trauma unleashed on her by her father. To expect that she would not have an independent assessment of what happened or to expect that she would praise her father despite what happened is plain idiocy."

See his post below:

May Edochie's lawyer spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

emmynyu:

"How you always analysis a situation, is very interesting and understandable Sir. That little girl is very conscious of her Dad's negative actions and she has a mind of her own. I wonder why some people still think her mom, is the one instigating her outings online. Some people are very slow in reasoning."

datea699:

"So proud of Danielle and her generation for standing up for what's right! Having a bad father or mother should never be tolerated and they should be called out. Children are not robots who mindlessly follow traditions that are hurtful and that prop up the patriarchy to harm women and children."

gee_from_naija:

"What Danielle comment? People should live that girl and her mother. Let them have peace abeg, I too love May and her children."

fy___fashion_journalist:

Saw her in church today with her brothers, she is a true big sister saddle with the responsibility of her father's bad choices in life. May God continue to guard and guide all Mays children as she go look for daily bread each day."

iam_u_c:

"The problem is that we are used to rewarding bad behaviour and expecting changes."

May Edochie stirs emotions with cryptic post

May Yul-Edochie has been the subject of a very public marital debacle between herself, her husband, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, her hubby's second wife.

May had declared months ago that she wasn't interested in a polygamous marriage.

However, the businesswoman's comment on Instagram has sparked major reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng