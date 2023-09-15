Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates have no idea what is going on on the outside, and they have no idea Mohbad is dead

In a video online, Cross, Alex and Shola were seen singing and dancing to one of the singer's songs as they discussed

Netizens are heartbroken, and people have shared mixed reactions to the housemates not knowing about Mohbad's death

While Nigerians mourn the tragic death of Mohbad, the Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates have no idea what is happening outside their world.

In a video seen online, Cross, Alex and Shola stood in front of a mirror and had a conversation while dancing and vibing to one of Mohbad's songs.

Cross also expressed how hurt he is that he doesn't understand Yoruba despite how much he enjoys the late musician's music.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to housemate's video

The video stirred emotions, and some netizens have predicted how shocked the BBNaija All Stars would be when they finally come outside the show.

Read comments below:

@Veenorm__:

"People wey kill this boy no go rest."

@eghoben4real1:

"Music has a way of connecting people across time and space. It's bittersweet that they enjoyed Mohbad's song without knowing the tragic news. "

@Konigtimz:

"They will be shocked when they get out."

@official_adags:

"Probably the Angel whispered to him. MOHBAD loves on "

@vickybantin:

"They all be out soon. None of them would win."

@AlrightHenry:

"This is so emotional. Big Brother suppose de give them breaking news "

@vwalkernet:

"So they really don’t know what’s going on outside world? "

@001Oxygen:

"Imagine him coming out to hear he’s dead while he was busy giving shout outs."

@ObijiakuKingsl3:

"May Mohbad's soul rest in peace."

Source: Legit.ng