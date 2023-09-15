Socialite Sam Larry has been associated with Mohbad's death, and another evidence against him has been dug out

The singer recently passed away and a deleted video of Sam Larry talking about messing people up offline has been recirculated

In the clip, the socialite laughed as he reiterated that it is only in movies ghosts appear to people not in real life

All fingers online are currently pointing to socialite Sam Larry's involvement in singer Mohbad's tragic death.

Sam Larry deleted the video, but Nigerians have dug out the clip, and the socialite bragged about how people who come at others online will be messed up if done outside social media.

Sam Larry's video before Mohbad's death surfaces Photo credit: @iammohbad/@instablog9ja

The highlight of the video was the moment the man reminded whoever he was talking to that it is only in movies that ghosts appear to living beings.

Legit.ng had earlier reported about a video that resurfaced on social media showing the moment Sam Larry stormed the set of a video shoot Mohbad was on to attack him.

Netizens react to Sam Larry's video

The video seemed to convince Nigerians that the socialite had something to do with Mohbad's tragic death.

Read some comments gathered:

chyomsss:

"Cursed is the womb that birthed Sam Larry and Naira Marley and their unborn generations . They will go through everything they did to the poor boy before they leave this earth."

man.down001:

"This man no suppose dey even breathe by now"

kingronke:

"Nigeria police should be ashamed at this point na to oppress the citizen una sabi!"

seun_dreams:

"This wan wey no fit throw blow with that his aquarium belle."

slimkhaffy:

"The bad deed has been done but KARAMA IS REAL. His k’llers will not know peace Insha Allah "

rosythrone:

"If Nigeria was to be a working country, Sam Larry would’ve be held responsible until he’s plead not guilty! This Larry doesn’t deserve to live."

thaworldbanana:

"When jungle justice is meant to be a thing, streets dey relaxed!"

egoumez:

"What did that quiet guy Mohbad do this guy that he swore the poor dude won’t rest until death like seriously I can’t wrap my head around it. This is beyond record label sh*t now ooo."

Wealthy businessman gives Mohbad's wife N2m

Mohbad's wife seems to have the support of Nigerians and one of the people who has risen to her aid is a wealthy Nigerian business mogul, Mubarak Musa, popularly called Emperor Almubee.

According to reports, Almubee gave Omowunmi N2m and also pledged to see Mohbad's 5-month-old son, Liam, through school to the university level.

Nigerians have urged the young lady to leave the country with her child.

