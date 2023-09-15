Singer Mohbad’s death has led to many of his fans paying touching tributes to him, including the popular Ikorodu Bois

The young kids who are known for recreating popular videos reenacted Mohbad’s Feel Good music video

The heartwarming display of love from Ikorodu Bois for the late Mohbad got many Nigerians emotional

Top Nigerian singer Mohbad has now been eulogised by a group of talented kids known as Ikorodu Bois.

Mohbad, who died at the young age of 27 on September 12, 2023, broke the hearts of many fans with his demise, and a number of them have made sure to honour him.

Touching video as Ikorodu Bois pays tribute to Mohbad. Photos: @ikorodu_bois

The Ikorodu Bois are well-known for recreating popular videos, and this time around, they dedicated their talent to eulogising Mohbad.

On their official Instagram page, they shared a clip of them recreating Mohbad’s Feel Good music video.

In the usual Ikorodu Bois manner, the talented young kids used local materials to recreate scenes from the popular video, with one of them acting as Mohbad.

They also accompanied the video clip with a caption to eulogise the late singer. They wrote:

“Forever in our hearts! Keep resting in peace.”

See the clip below:

Reactions as Ikorodu Bois pays tribute to Mohbad

The Ikorodu Bois’ Feel Good video touched many hearts on social media. Many of the late singer’s celebrity colleagues and fans reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

Foodblogafrica:

“May his soul rest in peace.”

morgan_dmw:

“️Sleep Well My Boy Ikorodu will never forget u.”

Jumokealogba:

“We will never forget him his light was dimmed, his son's light will shine on insha Allah.”

Ojulewastudio:

“So sad.... killed at his Prime ! What re people do wicked? This life that we brought nothing into and we take nothing out ?”

Aalexymo:

“Thanks for doing this for the hood culture in memory of this philosophically gifted messenger.”

chinesewithsarah_:

RIP. Who else is trying to hold their tears back? It’s so heartbreaking to see young people dying.”

momofashionworld:

“I've been strong since this issue happened but this video broke the last shred of strength in me. Rest in power, Imole, .”

rare_muna:

“May God forgive him, preserve his soul and give him eternal rest.”

__bb__vella:

“See voice giving goosebumps … God will surly fight for this boy..Amen .”

Portable advises celebs to build houses and stop fake life

In other Mohbad related news, Legit.ng earlier reported on Portable advising celebrities to stop living fake lives.

Recall that after Mohbad’s demise, videos of his burial site went viral, and it raised a lot of complaints from people who believed it was not a befitting place for him to have his final rest.

According to the Zazu Zeh crooner, people insulted him because he built a house in the trenches, not knowing that he had so many other houses, about 10 of them. He told these stars to build houses, or they would be buried beside gutters.

