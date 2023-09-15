Following the untimely demise of Nigerian musician Mohbad Temmie Ovwasa, popularly known as YBNL Princess, shared her alleged harrowing story

The upcoming diva courageously opened up about her challenging experiences with former record label head Olamide and his wife, Aisha Adebukunmi

Princess disclosed how she was constantly maltreated by Olamide's wife due to the fact that they brought her to Lagos from Ilorin

Following the tragic passing of Nigerian singer Mohbad, Temmie Ovwasa, popularly known as YBNL Princess, has revealed her ordeal with former record label boss Olamide and his wife, Aisha Adebukunmi.

The Kwara-born singer claimed on social media that Olamide's wife made her an errand girl and constantly reminded her of being a poor girl whose life changed in Lagos.

She further claimed that Adebukunmi publicly humiliated her and labelled her 'broke' whenever they went out.

The singer emphasised that she never tagged Olamide in the online video where he saw before signing her to YBNL.

She also accused Pheelz, a former YBNL in-house producer, of misplacing a disc containing her 25 unreleased tracks.

Taking to her Insta story Ovwasa wrote:

"I got into the music industry to sing, Olamide carried me on his head and paraded me as the 'princess', but once the cameras were off, I was in a house with his disrespectful a$$ classist wife who made it her mission to remind me that I was a poor girl that they brought from Ilorin to change her life. I'd go out with this woman, and she'd humiliate me publicly! When people ask for pictures, she made it her mission to remind me that I was broke.

"It's not enough to 'help' people, don't add to their problems!!!! I kuku never tagged him [Olamide] on the video that he saw [that he signed me]. I never cared to be associated with you people. I really just wanted to sing!

"I recorded over 25 songs and Pheelz opened his wide mouth to tell me he misplaced the hard drive. 25 songs!!!!! [I] spent 5 years [at YBNL] and released 4 songs! I have recorded and released three albums since I left these people, and I have so many songs I could drop an album every week!"

YBNL Princess' post sparks reactions online

Legit.ng gathered some of the honest hot takes.

belleessenceappliances:

"Your faves are not what you think they are if you think critically and deeply.."

ayanfecreation:

"Now that someone is talking because the oga na your fav you say na lie but if she don die una go talk to say why she no talk two faced people mtcheew."

jayywealth:

"Omoh!! Your favourite are not what you think they are … but case nah even oga wife bullied her . Omg."

pamela_britneY:

"She’s has spoken up ooooo let know try to bully her into silence. Enough is enough."

thegreatsolo85:

"Please let her talk, let her tell her story. It's not until one dies that you people will say she should have spoken. You don't know how deep these things are. Lots of folks are now commending Portable for his never ending rants, that's one way to scare those vultures."

