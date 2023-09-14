Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Femi Adebayo’s latest movie, Jagun Jagun, has now been reenacted by some talented children

Femi Adebayo and his co-star Lateef Adedimeji reacted to the video of three young children recreating a popular scene in the movie

Both movie stars could not hide their amusement especially after the little girl ordered for her playmate to be flogged properly

Nollywood stars Femi Adebayo and Lateef Adedimeji have reacted to a viral video of some children reenacting the popular Jagun Jagun movie.

The Femi Adebayo film which has continued to remain a popular topic on social media drew even more attention after three young kids decided to recreate one of its popular scenes.

Femi Adebayo and Lateef Adedimeji react as kids recreate scene from Jagun Jagun. Photos: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip, the kids recreated the scene where Iroyinogunkiitan (Bukunmi Adesina) ordered that Gbotija (Lateef Adedimeji) be flogged for speaking against her authority.

One of the young boys was seen shirtless as he held onto a tree while another little boy flogged him with a small stick before the little girl walked in and ordered for him to be flogged more after she appeared to forget her lines.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Femi Adebayo reposted the video and shared his funny reaction in the caption. The movie star was no doubt impressed by the children’s efforts.

He wrote in part:

“This reenactment scene of Gbotija and Kiitan by these lovely kids got me amused I must confess, you guys worth celebrating. Kudos to you! “E na daada””

Actor Lateef Adedimeji also shared the video on his page as he wondered why the little girl asked for the boy to be flogged more.

See the video below:

Funny reactions as 3 kids recreate scene from Jagun Jagun movie

The children’s reenactment of the popular Jagun Jagun scene not only amused the filmmaker but it also impressed other celebrities and fans. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

1deay:

“Lol…the boy is a very good actor, meanwhile aunty did he offend you before, which one is “eno dada”.”

spedy_weightloss:

“Yeeeeee laugh won kill me here .”

mosun_willy:

“Honestly, if I watch this video 1 million times I'll still laugh. D rna daada really caught me.”

deyemitheactor:

“Love this! .”

adunniworldwide:

“If you watch it more than once, gather hia . They are so amazing. I see stars in the making.”

harteezofficial:

“She no remember Wetin she wan talk but make them sha beat am well well.”

olayodejuliana:

“This video has me grinning from ear to ear I love them, God bless them..”

How Femi Adebayo sold some properties for Jagun Jagun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo shared how much he invested and risked to make his new movie, Jagun Jagun, a success.

He said at some point, he had to sell some of his properties to ensure that it was at the level he wanted it to be.

During the trending interview, Femi Adebayo also revealed that his father is his biggest mentor and inspiration.

Source: Legit.ng