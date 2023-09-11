Three of Nollywood’s much loved veteran actors, Sola Sobowale, Yemi Solade and Muyiwa Ademola, recently warmed hearts of fans online

In a TikTok video making the rounds, the movie stars were seen singing and dancing to a gospel song

The lovely display from the Nollywood stars got a number of fans sharing their thoughts as they gushed over them

Popular Nollywood veteran actors, Sola Sobowale, Muyiwa Ademola and Yemi Solade, recently got their groove on in a TikTok video.

In a video posted online by Yemi Solade, the movie stars were seen having a good time as they sang and danced to a gospel song.

Fans react to heartwarming video of Nollywood stars Sola Sobowale, Muyiwa Ademola and Yemi Solade dancing. Photos: @realyemisolade

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood veterans were all smiles as they all tried to have more time on the camera to show off their dancing skills.

See the heartwarming clip below:

Reactions as Sola Sobowale, Yemi Solade and Muyiwa Ademola sing and dance in viral video

The video of the Nollywood stars having a great time singing and dancing soon made the rounds online and a number of fans shared their admiration for the actors. Read some of their comments below:

folakeolumi:

“My favourite actors in one video .”

ennyteefabricsnmore:

“King of boys took over ❤️❤️❤️ .”

omoladunsijumoke:

“Beautiful to watch.”

okunlayafkyle:

“Legends in one.”

olamiade511:

“This is so sweet.”

k__titylayo:

“❤️so sweet to watch.”

patrickmaria990:

“So beautiful .”

dha_unfadeable:

“Very beautiful to watch .”

