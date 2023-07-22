Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has caused a buzz with the trailer of his new movie titled Jagun Jagun

The new movie, which is set to be released on August 10, features the likes of Bukunmi Oluwashina, Muyiwa Ademola, Odunlade Adekola, Adebayo Salami, among others

Popular celebrities like Omotola Ekeinde, Nancy Isime, among others, have taken to social media to commend Femi Adebayo

Popular Nigerian actor Femi Adebayo is trending on social media after sharing the trailer for his new movie, "Jagun Jagun.”

“Jagun Jagun” movie's trailer comes after Femi broke records with Ageshinkole, further putting Yoruba movies on the international.

Femi Adebayo's movie, which featured Ibrahim Yekini Itele, Fathia Williams, Debo Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Bukunmi Oluwashina, Muyiwa Ademola, Odunlade Adekola, among others is set to be released exclusively on Netflix on August 10.

Sharing a trailer of the new movie on his Instagram page, Femi Adebayo wrote:

"The dream was to surpass Agesinkole in every ramification. It almost seemed impossible because people kept asking “WHAT ELSE COULD BE BIGGER THAN Ageshinkole?? Well, it happened. We beat our record!"

Celebrities, fans hail Femi Adebayo

Legit.ng captured the comments from Omotola Ekeinde, Enioluwa, Nancy Isime, among others as they applauded Adebayo.

realomosexy:

"Keep going… rooting for you. ."

falzthebahdguy:

"This looks big."

nancyisimeofficial:

"Eishhh."

kemiafolabiadesipe:

"This is super hugeweldone & congratulations ."

enioluwaofficial:

"So grateful for the culture writers and those who preserve it, putting it on the world map for all to see! Uncle @odunomoadekola movie in the cinema, now an original on Netflix.‍ So proud of the indigenous film industry in Naija. This looks is beautiful Uncle @femiadebayosalami and we are all so excited to see it. Congratulations to you and the team! Many More! Amen!✨."

mydemartins:

"OMG!!! I am stunned!!! Huge congratulations ishola Keep making us proud!!! "

niyi_akinmolayan:

"Oshey.. King Of Cinema don turn King of Netflix o."

Femi Adebayo gifts 11-year-old boy ram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo organised a competition as part of his Sallah giveaway during this year's Eid Mubarak celebration.

Adebayo's competition which involved children between the ages of 5 to 12 reciting a verse in Quaran, saw an 11-year-old boy named Muhammad Raji emerge as the winner.

Announcing his gift for the top three, Adebayo revealed that the winner would get a ram, while the second and third would get N50k and N30k cash, respectively.

