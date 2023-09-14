Okoli Classic, the viral TikToker, has again spoken on her decision to adopt Davido's last name, Adeleke

Davido inspired Okoli's rise to fame after sending her N2 million over a funny video she made that eventually became a sensation

In a new development, Okoli explained the reason behind the name change as she addressed her critics

Okoli Classic, the TikTok sensation, has addressed the reactions and criticisms that followed her decision to adopt Davido's last name.

Okoli became a social media sensation after blogger Tunde Ednut posted one of her funny videos. Seemingly impressed by the video, Davido had sent her N2 million.

Shortly after receiving an outpouring of love and gifts from many Nigerians, Okoli decided to add Davido’s name to hers.

Some, however, called her out over the decision.

Fans react as Davido's new 'daughter' speaks on name change. Photos: @okoli_classic, @davido

Source: Instagram

But in a new video, Okoli fired back at her detractors, adding that she owes no one an explanation.

See the video below:

Reactions as Davido’s new ‘daughter’ explains name change

Okoli’s message to those blasting her for adopting Davido’s name also made the rounds online and some netizens were amused by it. Read some of their comments below:

i_am_marvyy:

“You don’t owe anybody any explanation my dear Y’all should allow people catch cruise in peace.”

mosy_jay_:

“Some of them saying trash haven't even seen 2m before in Their lives kudos dear na dey way wey God Wan make you take trend one love ❤️.”

osagiator_ewean_gabriel:

“People wey dey criticise u ask them Wetin their papa name don do for them?”

oma.luxuryhairs:

“Yes baby, e reach to change name ooo. If man even give me ten k sef for this economy, Na to go tattoo am for my forehead..”

smileapparrelng:

“Even if na them sef them go change both their papa and mama name because of 100k make una leave the girl and rest.”

jovita_chioma01:

“They aren't feeding you and aside fame they don't give a f*ck about you! Do what makes you happy, Life is too short, don't live trying to satisfy people because at the end they won't be satisfied.”

bebe_.n:

“Wahlai if you know you go to your transfer history and my name is not on it, I don’t have any explanation to give to you…”

chidexy1:

“I don learn one oo if you check your Transfer history and you can’t see my name pls I don’t owe you explanation.”

Well-wisher gives iPhone 14 to lady Davido gave N2m

Okoli made the headlines recently after she got a brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Ednut had shared the lady's video in tears as she reacted to her brand new phone.

In the clip, Okoli was seen showing her heartfelt gratitude to her benefactor.

