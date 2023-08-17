Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo recently shared the pain and sacrifice he endured behind the scene that made his new movie, Jagun Jagun, a reality

During an interview, Femi revealed that his biggest inspiration is his father, Adebayo Salami, aka Oga Bello

Femi also re-enacted the character he played on Jagun Jagun, Ogundiji to the press people present, and it was fun to watch

Famous Nigerian filmmaker Femi Adebayo recently shared, in an interview, how much he invested and risked to make his new movie, Jagun Jagun, a success.

During the trending interview, Femi Adebayo also revealed that his father is his biggest mentor and inspiration.

Femi Adebayo recently spoke about his new movie, Jagun Jagun, and his father during an interview with Emiralty. Photo credit: @femiadebayosalami

He explained that during his days in university, it was always a thing of pride for him when people saw and identified him as the son of Oga Bello, and the desire to give his children such privilege is one of his biggest motivations.

Why Femi Adebayo sold some of his properties

Femi also shared that, at some point, he had to sell some of his properties to produce Jagun Jagun and to ensure that it was at the level he wanted it to be.

Listen to Femi Adebayo talk about the making of Jagun Jagun and his father below:

See some reactions that Femi Adebayo's clip stirred online

@ghaghaix:

"Baba you still dey twitch your head oo, abeg go wash yourself well."

@bigwealth

"Abeg money lost inside that movie."

@nifemi:

"I'm definitely watching that movie again and again. It is worth it."

@stacie:

"Make we no lie, he really try for that movie."

@renny:

"That head twitch still dey body."

@kingteeblez:

"Bro the film is worth selling of someone's properties."

@gbemifadu:

"Eyin tani ati tani ni waju tani."

Femi Adebayo's latest movie, Jagun Jagun, trends in UK and 17 other countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that with the recent movie project, Nigerian moviemaker Femi Adebayo reached another milestone in the Yoruba Nollywood industry.

The director, bringing Yoruba films to a global audience, has continued breaking barriers and challenging norms.

Femi's latest film, Jagun Jagun, is taking over the international streaming platform Netflix worldwide.

