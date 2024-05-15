An anonymous reader has asked for advice on how to recover a huge amount of money missing from his bank account

He has taken steps to reach out to his bank but has not gotten any positive feedback as to how the money disappeared

Chuka Nweze, a former banker and financial expert, details simple steps a fraud victim can follow to get back their funds

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

A Legit.ng reader has lamented how a huge sum of money suddenly disappeared from his account without a trace.

Whatever the circumstances surrounding how your account was accessed, it is only fair to pursue all possible avenues to recover your money. Photo credit - Depositphotos, Sabi Law

Source: UGC

Anonymous asked:

"Last week, I woke up to N1.6 million missing from my account. I have complained to my bank and they seem to have no clue where the money went or how it got withdrawn or transferred. What can I do?"

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Chuka Nweze is a seasoned financial analyst and former banker with over a decade of experience in financial consulting. As a licensed stockbroker, he provides paid and complimentary financial literacy services.

Numerous customers visit their banks to report such issues daily, expecting swift resolution and the return of their funds. However, resolving these matters is often more complex than pressing a few keys on a computer.

As you have stated in this email, you have already notified your bank, and they have neither been able to give you a reasonable explanation nor provide your money.

It's important to recognise that banks might not always be at fault for these issues.

In some cases, customers may have inadvertently compromised their own security by falling victim to scammers, sharing sensitive information, or losing their ATM cards or phones that provide direct access to their bank accounts.

Whatever the circumstances surrounding how your account was accessed, it is only fair to pursue all possible avenues to recover your money, and here are a few steps I would suggest.

Formalise your complaint

Formalise your complaint by documenting a correspondence to the bank, highlighting details like your account number, missing amount, and the dates of the suspicious transactions.

Ensure you get a complaint reference number. You can usually do this through your bank's official website, customer service hotline, or by visiting a branch.

Keep following up with your bank regularly. Note down the names of the bank representatives you speak with and the details of your conversations.

Raise alarm on social media

Sometimes, public complaints on social media platforms can prompt a quicker response from the bank.

All you have to do is tag your bank's official handles and describe your issue concisely and respectfully.

Because banks don't like to be embarrassed by these types of complaints, they would be quick to respond to you and hopefully resolve the issue.

Report to the Nigeria Police Force

While some customers are fortunate enough to resolve their complaints within a week or two, others are less lucky. Their issues may be beyond the bank's control and necessitate additional investigation.

If you suspect fraud or criminal activity, report the matter to the Nigeria Police Force and obtain a police report, as it might be required for further investigations.

Report to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

If your bank fails to resolve your complaint within two weeks to 30 days, you must escalate the matter to the CBN's Consumer Protection Department.

The CPD attends to all financial-related complaints against financial institutions, including commercial banks, microfinance banks, discount houses, and primary mortgage institutions.

You can lodge a complaint with the Consumer Protection Department of the CBN via email at cpd@cbn.gov.ng or by visiting their complaints portal.

The CPD can be contacted via the following channels:

Email: cpd@cbn.gov.ng

Phone call: +234 7002255226

Customers can lodge a complaint directly on the CBN website via this link.

Following these steps will help you take a structured approach to recover your missing funds.

Keep detailed records of all communications and actions taken, as they will be helpful in resolving the matter.

Good luck!

Disclaimer: Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers' decisions about solving issues of threats. Readers should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any decision.

Do you have a story to tell? Want an expert's advice? Please email us at ask.an.expert@corp.legit.ng with 'Ask an expert' in the subject line.

Help, I sent N200K to wrong bank account

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man mistakenly transferred N200,000 to the wrong bank account due to a typing error and wants his money back.

He said he found out after the intended recipient complained that he had not seen the transferred funds in his bank account.

Kalu Uche, an operational manager in one of Nigeria's commercial banks, explained to Legit.ng in an exclusive chat the process of retrieving wrongly sent funds.

Source: Legit.ng