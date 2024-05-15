A lady has shared the changes her body went through after she met her man and got married

The lady shared a video showing that she was now pregnant, and it had changed her appearance

Before she got married and became pregnant, she indicated that she was a beautiful baddie who turned heads

A pregnant woman has shared a video to show people what she looked like before she met her man.

In the video she posted, the lady showed the transformation she went through after she became pregnant.

She said she was expecting triplets. Photo credit: TikTok/@prettystacia.

Before meeting her love and getting pregnant, the woman was a baddie who turned many heads with her amazing beauty.

However, the video also showed that she was no longer a baddie as she was now heavily pregnant with a protruding stomach.

The video was captioned:

"The girl I gave, the girl he turned me into."

When asked in the comment section of the clip, the lady, @prettystacia, said she was expecting triplets and had already given birth.

The video got many social media users laughing, and they took to the comment section to react.

Video below:

Reactions as baddie becomes pregnant

@Preship said:

"Na once your walking step change."

@Igwel 14 said:

"He was like you slayed too much mama. It is time to humble you before you humble me."

@favouritefavy001 said:

"Looks like twins."

@Billionz said:

"Wishing you safe delivery."

@ELMA said:

"I don dey fear to give myself to person."

@Phily&Anny said:

"It's for a good reason. I can't wait to experience this."

@Ventura Kosiso said:

"Forget o, you still be baddie. Congratulations in advance sis."

@MISS SHEKELS commented:

"Let me know when is time and appropriate for you to receive visitors."

@Jhope is my life said:

"I tap into your blessing. Congratulations."

