Days after news broke about young Nigerian singer Mohbad's sudden passing, more details about his death surfaced online

A video of the street-pop artist holding a candlelight procession for himself weeks before his untimely death has sparked reactions

In the viral clip, some young men were seen walking onto the stage where Mohbad was performing, holding candles while clad in white regalia

A video of a Mohbad holding a candlelight procession for himself weeks before passing emerges. Photo credit: @immohbad/@ayomideoluwasseyi23

Source: Instagram

All of this took place while the Afro-street pop was seen performing. The circumstances of the singer's death are still unclear, and netizens have made calls for a more in-depth investigation into his sudden demise.

The viral video of Mohbad holding a candlelight procession for himself was shared on TikTok by @ayomideoluwaseyi23.

Popular TikToker Verydarkman is one of the famous voices that has called for further investigation into Mohbad's death and the arrest of Naira Marley, Bella Shmurda and the deceased's wife.

Watch the viral clip of Mohbad holding a candlelight procession for himself:

Netizens react to viral video of Mohbad holding a candlelight procession for self

@unknown:

"Shey na why una kill am."

@ewaaladufe:

"Chai! this is so sad, why would he do this for himself."

@boluwatife1935:

"But why Naira Marley no attend am."

@it'zjuliet33:

"Nawa o, why do this for himself. Does he know something that we don't."

@omolayor

"This has deep meaning o. Did he know he was going to die soon?"

@oluwaseyi23:

"Who this guy offend gan sef, kilode na."

@ayomide33:

"Even though this might just be for a show it has a deeper meaning."

Fans storm Naira Marley’s pages, drag him over Mohbad's death

The social media page of Naira Marlian has also been littered with curses, insults and unfounded allegations.

Hours after Mohbad's death, his wife, Wunmi, took to social media to reveal her husband lived in constant fear because of numerous threats from his former record label, Marlian Records.

Source: Legit.ng