Senator Shehu Sani has mourned the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad

The former federal lawmaker described Mohbad as one of Nigeria's greatest artistic ambassadors

Sani's tweet has generated a lot of reaction from Nigerians who commented on the post on Thursday, September 14

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Sani said the late singer was one of Nigeria’s greatest artistic ambassadors.

“Artistic Ambassadors”: Shehu Sani reacts to Mohbad's death Photo Credits: ShehuSani/@iammohbad

Source: Twitter

He stated this via his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) page @ShehuSani, on Thursday, September 14.

Legit.ng recalls that Mohbad passed on at the age of 27-year-old on Tuesday, September 12.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sani wrote:

“Mohbad was one of the nation’s greatest artistic ambassadors. Adieu.”

Nigerians react as Sani mourns Mohbad

@aai_austin

More reason the police has to investigate the alleged bullying that may have led to his passing.

@JakesOlasupo

I've never heard of the guy. But it's really sad to lose a young person.

@emmanex4u

Afro man, before he died did you ever post anything about him ? We love celebrating people in death without doing so when the person is alive.

@Davidweizide

You knew he was but never care to reach out when he was bullied to depression and to even death

Una dey celebrate only the dead.

@Ayokiitan1

Comrd, I am of the opinion #Imole's death be investigated.

Mohbad, before his demise, made it known his record label was threatening him and his family.

There should be an investigation if his death is linked to such threats.

@kudos854

Oh senator, you heard about the ugly incident. The circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear but his family and associates are best position to clear the air. Rest on Mohbad!

@OlogeOluwasegun

So sad and disturbing, considering all these strange things surrounding the event.

@KENNETH_ANYANG

I am a seeing a petition that was supposedly filed with the Nigerian police by the deceased long before his death, flying online. What becomes of it?

@NzubeAlfa

So this is all you have to say in a case of pure murder? RIP Nigeria

Mohbad's death: Police officer reacts over calls for investigation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, has reacted to the call for the police to investigate the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Edafe said social media platform, Twitter is not a police station, implying that there must be an official complaint before the police can commence an investigation.

Source: Legit.ng