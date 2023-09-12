Popular celebrities like Olamide, Davido, among others, have taken to social media to mourn Mohbad

Media personality do2dtun shared pictures from a show with Mohbad a few days ago as he expressed shock at the singer's demise

Skit maker Kamo_State shared his chat with Mohbad, where the singer promised to link up with him this Sunday

Following the reports of singer Mohbad's demise, popular celebrities in the entertainment industry have taken to social media to mourn Mohbad.

While Olamide took to Twitter to mourn Mohbad, DMW label Davido simply shared Mohbad's picture on his Instastory.

Mohbad: Olamide, Davido, do2dtun, other celebs react to singer's death. Credit: @olamide @iammohbad @davido

Source: Instagram

Media personnel do2dtun also shared pictures of him with Mohbad and some colleagues at a show, as he wrote in his caption:

"Few days ago we killed a show together; with smiles and laughte today; we are mourning Mohbad dan!!!! … I can’t believe this."

Skit maker Kamo_State shared a picture of Mohband and a screenshot of their chat with the singer promising to link up with him on Sunday.

Kamo_State wrote in a caption:

"MOHBAD!! You promised me we will see this Sunday….Oladimeji please wake up."

kenepisode1:

"This one pain me well well. I have never met or style him .I like him a lot because i felt he was a good guy ."

sayrahchips:

"I just can’t wrap my head around it. So sad ."

tyoppy_1010:

"Have they checked him very well, haaaaaaaaaaaa God."

kaylahoniwo:

"Nah this one is too much."

lobapara:

"Am crying like for real I really like him gan ."

tokesmiles:

"I really hope this is not true because this boy was always crying out for help against a particular personality. If this is true then that personality must answer to this."

Bella Shmurda shares how Mohbad contemplated ending it all

A throwback video of singer Bella Shmurda sharing that Mohbad was suicidal over his contract issues with record label Marlian Records trended online.

Bella Shmurda revealed that Mohbad contemplated killing himself while battling Naira Marley's Marlian Records over his contract issues.

In the video, Bella recounted how Mohbad tried to jump out of the window of his house before his girlfriend spotted him.

Source: Legit.ng