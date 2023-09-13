Skit maker Cute Abiola has shared how singer Mohbad was supposed to acquire a new Range Rover Velar this Friday

Cute Abiola made the revelation known as he penned a tribute to the singer, who passed on at 27

The skit maker's post has further stirred emotions from netizens as many continue to mourn Mohbad's death

Popular skit maker and content creator Cute Abiola has joined other celebrities in mourning the late singer Mohbad, who passed away on Tuesday, September 12.

Cute Abiola, who had a cordial relationship with Mohbad, shared how his demise came as a shock to him.

Mohbad was going to get a new car, Cute Abiola revealed. Credit: @thecuteabiola @mohbad

Not stopping there, the father of one revealed Mohbad was supposed to acquire a new Range Rover Velar this Friday.

"Na this Friday you wan go buy new Range Rover velar," the skit maker wrote in part.

See screenshots of Cute Abiola's post, including a voice note of Mohbad expressing gratitude to the funny man:

Netizens react to Cute Abiola's post about Mohbah

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; see them below:

ladyque_1:

"Tomorrow isn’t promised."

effedeborah:

"It’s a a very sad day in Nigeria."

jully__mk:

"I just thank God he has a son that will keep his legacy. May God protect and provide for him ❤️."

endylight1:

"So sad that he left so early, it was about time for him to soar high like the eagles but his life was cut short. Rest easy bro."

ubigho_omena:

"We struggle to survive only to end up leaving the world without notification and without our consent. May God give his wife and family the strength to heal from this trag£dy."

queen_neth22:

"Everyone now has one or two to say now but when he was alive no one cares."

jayne_ada_:

"Honestly this one really hurt me."

st.margaretofficial:

"The people you love, you have to tell them and show them; just May be , May be it will help ease their worries or May be give them hope."

Mohbad's wife shares how he tried to keep her and their son safe

Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, revealed that the singer wanted her and their 5-month-old son far away from him due to the fear of the unknown.

She shared how she was supposed to get their baby's passport for them to leave the country.

"Nothing makes him happy no more, even after seeing his baby he became more worried, he is now a family man he doesn't want anything to happen to us," she said.

