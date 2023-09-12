A young female lawyer’s first visit to Aso Villa, the official residence and workplace of Nigeria’s president and other top officials, has become a viral sensation on TikTok

The video showed how she prepared for the occasion, dressing in a smart and elegant outfit

She also captured the moment she attended an event at the presidential complex, where she received a warm welcome from Ibrahim Hadejia, the deputy chief of staff of Nigeria

Lady lawyer visits aso rock for the first time. Photo credit: TikTok/@hafsatumar

The video documents her journey from getting ready in the morning to attending an important event at the villa.

She showed off her stunning outfit which reflected her professionalism and confidence.

She also shared glimpses of the impressive architecture and landscape of the villa, as well as the friendly faces of the staff and guests.

One of the highlights of her video is when she met Ibrahim Hadejia, the deputy chief of staff of Nigeria.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, garnering thousands of views and comments from users who admire her for her success and style.

Legit is yet to independently confirm the veracity of the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Internationa reacted:

"Na a una dey chop national cake."

SASa'ad said:

"I can see the former deputy governor of Jigawa."

@guyII wrote:

"They no invite portable to this one.'

PromiseofoegbU commented:

"Senator lbrahim Hassan Hadejia has got to be the most easy going and simplest man who's in power that I've ever met. That man is too simple. Bless."

Zainabumar also commented:

"Love all the content."

Musa Khalil:

"So you met my Boss! Interesting!"

First lady Oluremi Tinubu hosts Patient Jonathan in Aso Rock

Meanwhile, Legit earlier reported that Nigeria witnessed history on August 16, when former First Lady Dame Patient Jonathan paid a courtesy visit to the current First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

According to a social media post made by Busola Kukoyi, an aide to the First Lady, it was confirmed that the visit of Patient Jonathan was to pledge her support to her office and her husband's administration.

She noted that the former First Lady assured Nigerian women to support Senator Oluremi and that she is ready to fulfil the renewed hope the administration promised.

