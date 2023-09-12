An old video of singer Bella Shmurda recounting how Mohbad contemplated ending it all is trending

In the video, Bella Shmurda said Mohbad almost killed himself over his contract issues with Marlian Records

This is coming amid reports of the singer's death which has seen social media users penning tributes to him

Amid trending reports on singer Mohbad's demise, an old video of his colleague and associate Bella Shmurda sharing that the former was suicidal over his contract issues with record label Marlian Records has gone viral online.

Bella Shmurda, who said he and Mohbad have been friends since their days at Lagos State University, revealed that Mohbad contemplated killing himself while battling Naira Marley's Marlian Records over his contract issues.

Bella Shmurda speaks about Mohbad in an old video. Credit: @mohbad @bellashmurda

Source: Instagram

In the video, Bella recounted how Mohbad tried to jump out of the window of his house before he was spotted by his girlfriend.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens react to Bella Shmurda's old video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

hef_hem4:

"I am pleading to Bella to please say what mohbad couldn’t say ."

bae_presh1:

"Nothis is very heartbroken ."

donmozarti:

"This boy literally went through a lot …….. I hope this news is a lie because… it’s saddening."

project_baiibey:

"Label issues hmmm."

prettydavidoflagos:

"God abeg do not cut short my glory when am flying high ."

mayowa__elizabeth:

"Mental health matters! RIP ️."

gifted_spec:

"And after this podcast they thre@ten Bella ‍♀️."

rumeh_tyga:

"Imole gave us peace ‍♂️‍♂️ ..now death has stolen that peace …this hurts me so much…. I no believe say I no go see Imole again ‍♂️."

michelleshoniaka:

"Make dem go carry that foolish samlarry and nairamaly dem Dey behind of the guy death… samlarry n him boys still beat mohbad up last two weeks.."

teeto__olayeni:

"May God give his parents, his siblings and Bella Shmurda strength to get through this. He was too young and too talented to go like this ."

Is singer Mohbad dead?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad passed on at 27.

The report about his death was confirmed by popular entertainment journalist Ovie on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans have since taken to social media to pen tributes to the former Marlian signee.

Source: Legit.ng