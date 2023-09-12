Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Gifty Powers has sparked emotions online as she calls out Mavins superstar Rema and makes grievous allegations against

In a post on Instagram, Gifty alleged that the Afro-rave singer had sold his soul to the devil in return for fame and money

The former reality TV star also noted in her allegations that Rema has joined the 666 and Madonna is one of the people who dragged him into the cult

Controversial reality TV star Gifty Powers has stirred reactions online with some nauseating allegations she levelled against Nigerian global Afrobeat singer Rema.

In a post shared on Instagram, Gifty thanked Ethiopia for cancelling Rema's show in their country because of a chain he used in a photoshoot.

The chain's pendant was a church turned upside down and in flames.

"Rema has joined the 666" - Gifty Powers

The ex-BBNaija star accused Rema of selling his soul to the devil, all in the name of fame and fortune.

She alleged that veteran American pop star Madonna is one of the people who helped initiate Rema into the evil cult (666).

Gifty noted that she is no longer a fan of the singer and would be deleting all of his songs on her playlists.

See what Gifty said about Rema's relationship with Madonna:

"When I watched the video of him hugging Madonna, I knew he had already joined the 666. As the saying goes, show me your friends, and I will tell you who you are."

See Gifty Powers' post calling out Rema:

Fans react to Gifty Powers' allegations against Rema

See some of the reactions that Gifty Power's comment stirred online below.

@itz_favzzy:

"We’re at the end time… the kingdom of God is at hand.. REPENT!!! all this lost sheep saying Christianity is bullshiiit how long do you tend to be foolish?? Ignorance will not be an excuse on the last day!!!"

@kween_guzman:

"She didn’t lie, I shame for Rema, Ethopia did well, he shd take his Satanism to a country with no shred of values for the God they serve."

@pos_david01:

"Aren’t Suprised tho to be rich and famous una think say na child play this guys do a lot of unGodly things to keep up."

@remingtonmercies:

"It matters , some jewelries are signs of anti Christ."

@phrankiie:

"They're satanic worshippers as there are God worshippers,as a God follower,do well to filter what you listen to, there are so many craps of satanic worship all over the media."

@jossynme:

"They do all sorts to become famous. Honestly, I still can't understand what the Rema boy sings that makes people go crazy."

@rejae_effa:

"As they should cus these people do anything for fame."

@julesdakz:

"The upside down cross is enough proof."

@lushcakesbyjunia:

"Ignorant people will still come here and rant. I love that country Ethiopia. And i love how Gift came out to defend the church."

Rema's Ethiopia show cancelled as 'burning church' necklace causes stir

Legit.ng recalls reporting days ago that Rema's show in Ethiopia had been cancelled because of a necklace he used in a photoshoot.

The music star was initially set to perform in Ethiopia on September 9, 2023, at the Sheraton Hotel in Addis Ababa.

It was gathered that the hotel's management cancelled the event for religious reasons. After images of his necklace that show a church and an inverted cross burning went viral.

